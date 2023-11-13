Lightning Reassign Jaydon Dureau to Syracuse from Solar Bears

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears announced the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Jaydon Dureau to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Dureau, 22, has appeared in seven games this season for the Solar Bears, scoring two goals and three assists. In 42 career games with Orlando, the 5-foot-11, 171-pound forward has recorded 24 points (8g-16a). Dureau has skated in one AHL game this season, and was held pointless. In 19 career AHL games, Dureau has four points (2g-2a).

Prior to his professional career, the White City, Saskatchewan native played in 207 games in the Western Hockey League for the Portland Winterhawks, scoring 196 points on 65 goals and 131 assists.

Dureau was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the fifth round, 147th overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft.

