Grizzlies Weekly: Grizz Had Winning Homestand to Start Season

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies finished their first homestand of the 2023-24 season on a winning note as they won each of the last 2 games against the Wichita Thunder. Utah had a 4-3 record on the homestand. The Grizz are on the road this week as they take on the Iowa Heartlanders.

The Grizzlies game at Iowa on Saturday, November 18 will have a new start time. They will start at 6:05 pm mountain time, which is 1 hour later than the originally scheduled 5:05 pm face-off.

Defenseman Gianni Fairbrother has been reassigned to the Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Fairbrother has appeared in 4 games with the Grizzlies and has 2 assists.

Next homestand for the Grizzlies will be a three game series on Thanksgiving week against the Newfoundland Growlers. The series is on November 22, 24-25. Face-off all three nights is at 7:10 pm.

Games This Week

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 - Utah at Iowa. 9:35 am. Xtream Arena.

Friday, November 17, 2023 - Utah at Iowa. 5:35 pm. Xtream Arena.

Saturday, November 18, 2023 - Utah at Iowa. 6:05 pm. Xtream Arena.

All times Mountain.

Games Last Week

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 - Wichita 4 Utah 2 - Wichita goaltender Trevor Gorsuch stopped 29 of 31. Thunder forwards Peter Bates and Connor MacEachern each had 1 goal and 1 assist. Jordan Martel had 1 goal and 1 assist for Utah. Nathan Burke added his 3rd goal of the season. Utah outshot Wichita 31 to 28. Utah's Trent Miner saved 24 of 27. Utah was 0 for 3 on the power play. Wichita was 0 for 2.

Friday, November 10, 2023 - Wichita 4 Utah 5 - Brandon Cutler scored 2 third period goals, including the game winner 14:19 in. Jordan Martel had 3 third period points, including the main assist on both of Cutler's goals. Wichita outshot Utah 31 to 30. Wichita was 1 for 3 on the power play. Utah was 1 for 1. Nathan Burke and Tyler Penner added goals for Utah. Wichita's Peter Bates had 2 goals and 1 assist.

Saturday, November 11, 2023 - Wichita 1 Utah 4 - Dylan Fitze scored 2 goals. Brett Stapley had 1 goal and 1 assist. Josh Wesley had 2 assists. Trent Miner stopped 19 of 20 to earn his second win of the season. Utah outshot Wichita 48 to 20. Utah went 2 for 4 on the power play and was 3 for 3 on the penalty kill.

Recent Transactions

November 13 - Defenseman Gianni Fairbrother was reassigned from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Fairbrother has 2 assists in 4 games with Utah this season.

November 9 - Forward Kyle Betts was loaned to the AHL's Belleville Senators. Betts has 5 points (1 goal, 4 assists) in 5 games with Utah.

November 6 - Goaltender Trent Miner reassigned from Colorado to Utah.

November 3 - Goaltender Trent Miner was recalled by the AHL's Colorado Eagles on November 3.

October 31 - Brett Stapley was reassigned to the Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Last season Stapley spent his first year as a professional with the ECHL's Trois-Rivieres Lions, where he scored 52 points (11 goals, 41 assists) in 57 games. Stapley signed an AHL contract with the Colorado Eagles for the 2023-2024 season.

Bear Bites (Team Notes)

Utah is the only team in the league who has not played a road game this season. The Grizzlies went 4-3 in their first homestand of the season. Utah has the fewest penalty minutes (48) and the fewest penalty minutes per game at 6.86. Utah is 3-0 when scoring first. Utah is 5th on the power play at 23.8 percent (5 for 21). Utah took a season high 48 shots vs Wichita on Nov. 11. Utah's 22 shots in the second period on Nov. 11 is tied for the most in the 2nd period in the league. Utah is 2-0 when leading after 1 period and 3-0 when leading after 2 periods.

Who's Been Hot

Jordan Martel has 6 points in his last 3 games (2 goals, 4 assists). Brandon Cutler leads Utah with 2 game winning goals and 33 shots on goal. Cutler has a point in 5 of his 7 games this season. Brett Stapley has 1 goal and 2 assists in his first 2 games in a Utah uniform. Tyler Penner has appeared in 151 straight regular season games. Bryan Yoon has an assist in 3 straight games. Mick Messner has an assist in 2 straight games. Nathan Burke has scored 4 goals and 2 assists in 7 games this season.

2023-2024 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals (league rankings)

Overall record: 4-3

Home record: 4-3

Road record: 16-16-4 (2022-2023) - Grizz first road game is on November 15 at Iowa.

Win percentage: .571

Streak: Won 2

Standings Points: 8

Last 10: 4-3

Goals per game: 3.14 (15th) Goals for: 22

Goals against per game: 3.00 (8th) Goals Against: 21

Shots per game: 32.71 (10th)

Shots against per game: 31.57 (13th)

Power Play: 5 for 21 - 23.8 % (5th)

Penalty Kill: 15 for 18 - 83.3 % (12th)

Penalty Minutes: 48. 6.86 per game. (fewest in the league)

Shorthanded Goals: 1

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 1.

Record When Scoring First: 3-0.

Opposition Scores First: 1-3.

Record in One Goal Games: 2-1.

SCORING 1ST 2ND 3RD OT/Shootout TOTAL

Utah Grizzlies 5 8 9 0 22

Opposition 5 9 7 0 21

Team Leaders

Goals: Nathan Burke/Brandon Cutler (4)

Assists: Kyle Betts/Jordan Martel (4)

Points: Cutler/Martel (7)

Plus/Minus: Jordan Martel/Mick Messner/Keoni Texeira/Bryan Yoon (+2)

PIM: Dylan Fitze (8)

Power Play Points: Dylan Fitze (3)

Power Play Goals: Fitze/Martel/Kyle Mayhew/Brett Stapley/Texeira (1)

Power Play Assists: Fitze/Josh Wesley (2)

Shots on Goal: Cutler (33).

Shooting Percentage: Burke (23.5 %) - Minimum 5 shots.

Game Winning Goals: Cutler (2)

Wins: Garrett Metcalf/Trent Miner (2)

Save %: Miner (.914)

Goals Against Average: Miner (2.52)

Shutouts: Metcalf (1)

Multiple Point Games

2- Kyle Betts, Brandon Cutler, Jordan Martel.

1 - Nathan Burke, Gianni Fairbrother, Dylan Fitze, Brett Stapley, Josh Wesley.

Streaks

Goals: Dylan Fitze. Jared Power, Brett Stapley (1)

Assists: Martel/ Bryan Yoon (3) Mick Messner/Brett Stapley (2) Keoni Texeira, Josh Wesley (1)

Points - 2 or more: Martel, Yoon (3) Fitze, Messner, Stapley (2)

