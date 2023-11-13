Fensore, Seeley, Mendel Called up to Chicago

NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals officially announced on Monday afternoon that defensemen Domenick Fensore, Ronan Seeley, and Griffin Mendel have been called up to the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves.

This marks four players from the Norfolk Admirals this season to have been called up to the AHL (Milic to Manitoba on Saturday).

Fensore, 22, is in the midst of his rookie season and has led Admirals defensemen in points (10). He was also tied for the team lead in plus/minus with Mathieu Roy (+7). The New York native had registered a point in seven of his nine games played with Norfolk at the time of his call-up. Fensore began his season on a high note as he posted a point in four straight games (1g, 4a).

Seeley, 21, returns to the Wolves after playing in 70 games with them last season. He played in all 11 games with the Admirals to start the 2023-24 season. In his most recent performance, Seeley had two assists on both Admirals' goals in their victory over the Reading Royals.

Mendel, 24, played in eight games with the Admirals before sustaining an injury on November 5. In those eight games, he posted six points (3g, 3a). Mendel was on a four-game point streak at the time he went down with his injury. Much like Seeley, Mendel spent all of last season with Chicago, totaling 19 points in 72 games.

