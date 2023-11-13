Fensore, Seeley, Mendel Called up to Chicago
November 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals officially announced on Monday afternoon that defensemen Domenick Fensore, Ronan Seeley, and Griffin Mendel have been called up to the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves.
This marks four players from the Norfolk Admirals this season to have been called up to the AHL (Milic to Manitoba on Saturday).
Fensore, 22, is in the midst of his rookie season and has led Admirals defensemen in points (10). He was also tied for the team lead in plus/minus with Mathieu Roy (+7). The New York native had registered a point in seven of his nine games played with Norfolk at the time of his call-up. Fensore began his season on a high note as he posted a point in four straight games (1g, 4a).
Seeley, 21, returns to the Wolves after playing in 70 games with them last season. He played in all 11 games with the Admirals to start the 2023-24 season. In his most recent performance, Seeley had two assists on both Admirals' goals in their victory over the Reading Royals.
Mendel, 24, played in eight games with the Admirals before sustaining an injury on November 5. In those eight games, he posted six points (3g, 3a). Mendel was on a four-game point streak at the time he went down with his injury. Much like Seeley, Mendel spent all of last season with Chicago, totaling 19 points in 72 games.
The Admirals return home to Norfolk Scope this week as they square off against the Adirondack Thunder. Purchase your tickets.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 13, 2023
- Fensore, Seeley, Mendel Called up to Chicago - Norfolk Admirals
- Komets to Represent Blacksnakes for Military Appreciation Weekend - Fort Wayne Komets
- Lightning Reassign Jaydon Dureau to Syracuse from Solar Bears - Orlando Solar Bears
- Iowa's Jones Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Puts Iowa in Rearview, Preps for Two on Road - Kalamazoo Wings
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - November 13 - Tulsa Oilers
- Stingrays Weekly Report- November 13 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Atlanta Gladiators Partner with FanSaves to Offer Fans Digital Coupon Book - Atlanta Gladiators
- Walleye Weekly No. 4: November 13, 2023 - Toledo Walleye
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 4 - Worcester Railers HC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Norfolk Admirals Stories
- Fensore, Seeley, Mendel Called up to Chicago
- Admirals Conclude Roadtrip with a Victory Against Reading Royals
- Norfolk Fend off Adirondack in 6-3 Victory After Hot Start
- Admirals Score Two Late Third Period Goals Again, But Fall in OT
- Mariners Score Two Third Period Goals, Edge Admirals