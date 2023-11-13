Atlanta Gladiators Partner with FanSaves to Offer Fans Digital Coupon Book

The Atlanta Gladiators have partnered with FanSaves, a digital coupon platform that gives fans free access to discounts and deals from the team's sponsors.

"We're excited to partner with FanSaves this season to deliver next level benefits to our entire Gladiators fan base, and especially excited to deliver some exclusive benefits to our Season Ticket Members. By leveraging FanSaves' online digital coupon platform, not only can we make our discounts and deals more accessible for every Gladiators fan, but it also gives more value to our corporate partners by putting their brand front and center for our folks." - Carder Berry, VP of Corporate Partnerships.

Fans, locals and visitors to the area can download the FanSaves app or sign up for a free account at www.fansaves.com. They can then follow theAtlanta Gladiators FanPage and immediately receive free access to tons of great, local deals. Season ticket holders can unlock even better deals with their Exclusive Access code, which they will receive through correspondence from the team.

The Gladiators join more than 80 organizations across North America who are currently benefiting from the FanSaves platform which offers fans over 1,300 deals and discounts from affiliated brands, giving businesses a new way to market and promote their products and services while tracking analytics.

"We are so excited to be partnered with the Gladiators and are proud to now be able to provide the community deals through this partnership. We look forward to helping their fans and their season ticket holders connect with local businesses who sponsor the team" said FanSaves CEO, Shannon Ferguson.

As the impacts of technology continue to have a growing impact on the sponsorship industry, the Gladiators are excited to be at the cutting edge of it while also promoting local shopping, as well as activating and engaging their fan base in a new way.

FanSaves is an award-winning digital couponing platform helping fans connect to deals from sponsors of their favorite teams. The company is rapidly expanding across North America and has a goal to eliminate paper coupons from professional sports and beyond, FanSaves is making it easier for sports properties and their sponsors to track customer analytics while connecting fans with offers from affiliated brands and partners. They are the Official Digital Couponing Platform for the AHL, the ECHL and the USL and is quickly growing across North America.

