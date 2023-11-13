Thunder Weekly, November 13, 2023

November 13, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed a six-game western road swing last weekend in Utah. Look back at the week that was in this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction and Remodeling. Visit their website.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Wednesday, November 8

Wichita at Utah, 4-2 W

Friday, November 10

Wichita at Utah, 5-4 L

Saturday, November 11

Wichita at Utah, 4-1 L

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, November 17

Rapid City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Heroes Weekend, presented by Kansas Strong, Case & Associates, Bonefish Grill and Golden Plains Credit Union. Buy Tickets HERE.

Saturday, November 18

Rapid City at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. Heroes Weekend, presented by Kansas Strong, Case & Associates, Bonefish Grill and Golden Plains Credit Union. Buy Tickets HERE.

Sunday, November 19

Rapid City at Wichita, 4:05 p.m. Heroes Weekend, presented by Kansas Strong, Case & Associates, Bonefish Grill and Golden Plains Credit Union. Buy Tickets HERE.

**Pre-game at home begins at 6:30 p.m. with Field Pass Hockey Pregame Show, presented by Toyota. Road games begin 15 minutes before puck drop. All games can be viewed on the Flo Hockey App. Fans can also listen online on www.wichitathunder.com or on your smart phone with the Mixlr App using the keyword Field Pass Hockey**

WICHITA

HOME: 3-1-0-0

AWAY: 1-6-1-0

OVERALL: 4-7-1-0

Last 10: 4-5-1-0

Streak: 0-2-0-0

Rank: T-4th, Mountain Division, 9 points

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Bates, 7

Assists: Watts, 13

Points: Watts, 17

+/-: Laroque, Roswell, +3

PIM: Masella, 37

BATES MOTEL - Peter Bates had a great week for the Thunder. He has goals in three-straight, including two on Wednesday night. Bates finished with six points (4g, 2a) in three games against Utah. He has 13 points (7g, 6) in 12 games this year. Bates is approaching 100-career ECHL games.

HIGH WATTAGE - Brayden Watts has seven points in his last five games. In three of those, he had two points. Watts is second in the league in scoring with 17 points (4g, 13a), second in assists with 13, tied for second in power play assists (6) and tied for first with eight power play points.

SNAPPED - Jay Dickman had his six-game point streak snapped on Saturday. He is approaching 200 ECHL points as he has 184 right now. He has 12 points (6g, 6a) in 12 games so far this year.

NITTANY - Connor MacEachern recorded his first goal as a pro last Wednesday and also had an assist. He recorded his first multi-point game of his pro career. The Penn State product has four points (1g, 3a) in seven games this year.

HOMESTAND - Wichita begins a four-game homestand this week after closing out a six-game western swing last Saturday in Utah. The Thunder hosts Rapid City for the first time this year starting on Friday night.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jeremy Masella is fourth in penalty minutes (37)...Xavier Pouliot is fifth in penalty minutes (35) and third in minor penalties (10)...Bates is tied for fifth in goals (7) and fourth in shooting percentage (35%)...Trevor Gorsuch is fourth in minutes played (391) and first in saves (238)...Lleyton Moore is tied for first in power play assists for rookies (5) and tied for second in power play points for rookies (6)...Ryan Finnegan is tied for first in rookie shooting percentage (33.3%)...Wichita is sixth overall on the power play (23.3%)...

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.