Walleye Weekly No. 2: October 31, 2022

October 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release







LAST WEEK'S RESULTS

October 29 at Kalamazoo (2-0 loss)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES (All Times Eastern)

November 4 at Kalamazoo at 7 p.m. (6:45 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230)

November 5 vs. Cincinnati at 7:15 p.m. (7 p.m., Fox Sports Radio 1230, BCSN)

Walleye Notes

Not much last week: Despite a very lopsided shot advantage (39-19), the Walleye were held scoreless for the first time this season in a 2-0 loss at Kalamazoo Saturday. It was the first time the Walleye had been held with a goal since February 6, 2022 (3-0 loss to Indy).

Shooting the puck: Toledo sent 39 shots on the Kalamazoo goal in a loss Saturday, and it was spread all throughout the lineup. Kurt Gosselin, Gordi Myer, Trenton Bliss, Simon Denis, John Albert, Lukas Craggs, Seth Barton and Cole Fraser all had three shots on net. Brandon Hawkins (who led the team in shots last season with 249) led all shooters in Saturday's game with eight.

Open the Huntington Center please: Saturday night starts the real season as the Walleye will host a regular season for the first time in the 2022-2023 season when they host Cincinnati. This is the second latest home start date ever in Walleye history as the 2015-2016 home schedule didn't start until November 7. Toledo is 6-5-1 in home-openers overall as the Walleye, however they are 4-0-1 in the last five seasons.

To the Zoo and then the I-75 rivalry: Friday night Toledo will make a return to Kalamazoo, where the team just lost to the K-Wings. The Walleye and Wings each started in the ECHL in 2009 with Toledo holding a 67-48-15 record against Kalamazoo. Saturday night, the Cincinnati Cyclones will invade Huntington Center. This rivalry goes back a long time in the ECHL and including the Storm days, Toledo has all-time mark of 89-61-10 against its Ohio neighbors.

Walleye Player of the Week:

Seth Barton (0 goals - 0 assists = 0 points)

Walleye Goaltender of the Week:

Max Milosek (0-1-0, 2.00 GAA, .895 save %)

