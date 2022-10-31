Come Meet Some Solar Bears at VyStar Credit Union Tomorrow

Come meet some of your Orlando Solar Bears at the VyStar Credit Union branch in Downtown Orlando tomorrow! Anyone who opens a new checking account and gets the Solar Bears branded debit card tomorrow between 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. will receive a replica 2022-23 Military Appreciation Night jersey courtesy of VyStar Credit Union.

Where: VyStar Credit Union Downtown Orlando branch

1 S. Orange Ave. Orlando, FL 32801

When: Tuesday, November 1st from 1:30-2:30 p.m.

We hope to see you there!

