Come Meet Some Solar Bears at VyStar Credit Union Tomorrow
October 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
Come meet some of your Orlando Solar Bears at the VyStar Credit Union branch in Downtown Orlando tomorrow! Anyone who opens a new checking account and gets the Solar Bears branded debit card tomorrow between 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. will receive a replica 2022-23 Military Appreciation Night jersey courtesy of VyStar Credit Union.
Where: VyStar Credit Union Downtown Orlando branch
1 S. Orange Ave. Orlando, FL 32801
When: Tuesday, November 1st from 1:30-2:30 p.m.
We hope to see you there!
