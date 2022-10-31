Capitals Loan Goaltender Clay Stevenson to Stingrays
October 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that Washington has loaned goaltender Clay Stevenson to South Carolina.
Stevenson, 23, was signed to a two-year entry-level contract by the Washington Capitals in March of 2022 following the conclusion of his season at Dartmouth College. The native of Drayton Valley, BC participated in the Capitals' development, rookie, and training camps before succumbing to a hand injury. Stevenson underwent successful hand surgery on October 1st and has been rehabbing with Hershey since October 15th.
Stevenson served as the main netminder for the Big Green from 2021-22, leading to a .922 save percentage and a 2.70 goals against average. Stevenson's play earned him a spot on the ECAC All-Rookie Team and the Third All-Star Team.
Prior to attending Dartmouth, the 6-foot-4, 195-pound goaltender played three seasons with the Coquitlam Express of the BCHL, posting a 48-29-3 record along with a 2.82 goals against average and a .906 save percentage. During the 2019-20 season, Stevenson earned the BCHL Top Goaltender award and was named a First Team All-Star due to his league-best 1.77 goals against average and .936 save percentage while posting a 30-2-2 record.
The Stingrays return home this Saturday, November 5th to host the Atlanta Gladiators for the first time this season. Puck drop is set for 6:05 p.m. With election day right around the corner, Charleston Votes is urging us to Get Out and Vote! The Stingrays will wear specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game through the Dash Auction app to benefit the Charleston County Public Library's Free and Fresh Program.
Season ticket plans are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.
