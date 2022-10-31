Rabbits Report: Out in the Country Night & More

Out in the Country Night is here!

PRESENTED BY AB TREE

7:00PM

Giddy up and get on down to The Well on Friday night for Out in the Country Night presented by AB Tree!

Whether you are riding horses or just riding the lawn mower, everyone has a little country in them!

Get here early for a Pregame Party on the Plaza presented by KW Beverage!

FREEDOM FRIDAYS PRESENTED BY TAX TITANS

Every Friday Home Game this season is a Freedom Friday presented by Tax Titans.

Visit local Veteran-Owned businesses on the concourse during the night, enjoy a special rendition of God Bless America during first intermission, and as always, welcome our Hometown Hero of the Night during the game.

Veterans and military members will receive a discount on their tickets, valid at the box office only. This ticket discount is courtesy of Veterans United Home Loans.

PEPSI FAMILY FOUR PACK

The Best Deal in the Upstate returns on FRIDAY and SUNDAY! The Family Four Pack includes a hotdog, chips, and a Pepsi product PLUS your seats for the game for only $20/seat!

The Family Four Pack has a minimum of 4 tickets as a requirement. Your tickets will be delivered immediately after purchase. Your Food and Beverage voucher will be picked up at the Swamp Rabbits Table outside section 121 on Gameday!

ALL YOU CAN EAT

DINNER AND A GAME JUST GOT BETTER!

New for the 2022-2023 Season is the Swamp Rabbits All You Can Eat Package!

From Doors open until the start of the 2nd period, enjoy ALL YOU CAN EAT classic southern dinner & sides plus kids friendly options and fresh popcorn all game long! Pepsi fountain drinks are included in the package all night, but alcoholic beverages will have to be purchased in the lounge.

Take in the excitement of the game and enjoy the All you can eat lounge for only $50 per person.

RESERVE YOURS NOW

BIG WEEKEND AT THE WELL

A look back at this past weekend

BOUNCING BACK IN A BIG WAY ON MARVEL NIGHT

The Rabbits bounced back with a 9-3 blowout win over the South Carolina Stingrays on Saturday while wearing MARVEL Avengers jerseys to earn a weekend split.

Four first-period goals put the Rabbits way out in front, as Nikita Pavlychev scored just 38 seconds into the game. Tanner Eberle added a pair of goals in the first, before an early pushback to start the second period for the Stingrays.

The Rabbits did not take kindly to South Carolina's goals, as they went off, scoring an additional 5 goals to win 9-3!

UPCOMING PROMO NIGHTS

WHAT'S ON TAP

$1 BEERS ARE BACK!

PRESENTED BY BUD LIGHT

Start the weekend early with the return of THIRSTY THURSDAYS on November 10th!

$1 Domestic Beer. It's that simple. EARS UP, BEERS UP!

864 NIGHT

Home Sweet Home! Join the Swamp Rabbits as we celebrate all that makes the Upstate special with 864 Night.

AND, The 5th Line Club returns with our 5th Line Club Auction, live in Section 118 after the game!

This program is your opportunity to gain insider access to the team, and an invite to 5th Line Club Exclusive events.

As part of the 5th Line Club you will receive a game-worn jersey from your player at the end of the season; a special pregame recognition on ice, where you will receive a signed stick from your player, on Fan Appreciation Night, and your family name will be featured on a special Helmet Decal and Locker Room Name Bar throughout the season.

PRESENTED BY FLUOR

Experience the Science of Hockey with STEM Day. Engage in hands on STEM activities throughout the concourse.

PLUS, stick around after the game for a FREE Postgame Skate on the same ice that the Swamp Rabbits play on!

THE GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS ARE PROUD TO ANNOUNCE THE RETURN OF HOCKEY FOR HEROES FOR VETERAN'S DAY WEEKEND, WITH ACCESS TO OUR HOME GAME ON SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12TH.

BITS OUT N ABOUT

COME SEE YOUR TEAM AROUND THE UPSTATE

HOSTED BY HALL OF FAME SPORTS GRILL

NOVEMBER 7th - 6:30PM

MARK YOUR CALENDARS AND JOIN HEAD COACH ANDREW LORD AND SELECT PLAYERS FOR THE FIRST COACH'S SHOW OF THE 22-23 SEASON AT HALL OF FAME SPORTS GRILL HOSTED BY VOICE OF THE SWAMP RABBITS MARK SHELLEY.

Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County, Bon Secours Wellness Arena, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits Hockey Team, and Swamp Rabbits Moving Company come together to bring you Dinner on Ice.

The purpose of this event is to bring people together to engage in Habitat's mission and raise money. Together, we enable families living with disadvantages to build wealth, health, and dignity through affordable homeownership. With each home built, Habitat brings communities together to help create a world where everyone has a decent place to call home.

