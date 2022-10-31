Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 2

Worcester Railers forward Steve Jandric

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) stayed undefeated through the second week of the season with a 6-3 win over the Trois Rivières Lions on Wednesday night, followed by a 4-2 victory over Adirondack on Saturday night, and a 6-1 win over the Thunder on Sunday afternoon. Worcester is now 5-0-0-0 for the first time in franchise history.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Oct. 26 at TroisRivières | 6-3W

Worcester trailed to start the game for the first time all season when Trois-Rivières' Anthony Beauregard (1-1-2) slapped one top shelf past Ken Appleby on the power play to make it 1-0 Lions. Worcester answered with three straight goals from Reece Newkirk (1-1-2) and Steve Jandric (1-1-2) in the first, and Bobby Butler (2-1-3) in the second. At the 12:04 mark of the second, the Lions cut into the Worcester lead with Colin Bilek's (1-0-1) third of the season and first of the game on the power play. The Railers responded with two unanswered goals from Nolan Vesey (1-0-1) later in the second, and Bobby Butler early in the third. Trois-Rivières tacked on one more with their third power-play goal of the night from William Leblanc (1-0-1) before Brent Beaudoin (1-0-1) notched his second empty-net goal in two games, and third goal in three games to give the game its final score of 6-3.

Saturday, Oct. 29 at Adirondack Thunder | 4-2W

For the third game this season, the Worcester Railers jumped out to a multi-goal lead to open the first period. Ryan MacKinnon (1-0-1) ripped one top shelf while Collin Adams (1-0-1) beat Thunder goaltender Isaac Poulter far side past his blocker to make it 2-0 Railers. Adirondack tied the game midway through the period after scoring two goals 13 seconds apart from Patrick Grasso (1-0-1) and Jarrod Gourley (1-1-2). Worcester then came back with two unanswered goals in the second period from Blade Jenkins (1-0-1) and Brent Beaudoin (1-0-1) to make it a 4-2 game. Neither team would score in the third period as the game would come to an end at 4-2.

Sunday, Oct. 30 at Adirondack Thunder | 6-1W

Worcester opened up the game by grabbing a multi-goal lead in the first period for the fourth time this season. Blade Jenkins (1-0-1) and Steve Jandric (2-1-3) each potted their fourth goal of the season, as Worcester jumped out to a 2-0 lead 13:07 into the period. Steve Jandric then crashed down the left side and found Jimmy Lambert (1-0-1) alone out in front while on the penalty kill to tap the puck in past Jake Theut in net for the Thunder to make it 3-0 Worcester. Ken Appleby dropped the gloves early in the second period and unleashed several body blows on Noah Corso, setting the tone for the rest of what was a very physical game. There ended up being 50 combined penalty minutes between the two teams by the final buzzer. Worcester tacked on two more goals in the second thanks to Jandric's second and Bobby Butler (1-0-1) who finished off a perfect feed from Liam Coughlin to make it 5-0 Railers. Collin Adams (1-0-1) then finished a back-and-forth 2-on-1 sequence with Brent Beaudoin to push Worcester's lead to 6-0. Adirondack's Shane Harper (1-0-1) one-timed a blast in front to beat Ken Appleby for the first time on the night with 4:55 remaining, giving the game its final score of 6-1.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Nov. 2 vs. Newfoundland Growlers | 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5 vs. Norfolk Admirals | 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 6 vs. Norfolk Admirals | 3:05 p.m.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Steve Jandric is tied for the ECHL lead in goals scored with five

Ryan MacKinnon is tied for first in the ECHL in +/- with Newfoundland's Isaac Johnson at +10.

Steve Jandric and Blade Jenkins are second and third in +/- among forwards with +8 and +7 respectively

Christian Evers played in his 50th professional game on Sunday

Collin Adams played in his 60th professional game on Sunday

Ryan MacKinnon played in his 175th professional game on Saturday

Nolan Vesey recorded his 60th professional point with an assist on Saturday

Liam Coughlin recorded his 25th assist as a Railer on Saturday

Henrik Tikkanen has a goals-against average of 1.50 and a save percentage of .954 through his first two starts of the season to go with a 2-0 record.

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 5-0-0-0 on the season.

The Railers are one of four remaining undefeated teams in the ECHL (Newfoundland, Savannah, Cincinnati)

This is the first time in Worcester Professional Hockey history (IceCats, Sharks) that a team has opened up the season 5-0.

Worcester leads the ECHL in goals scored with 25.

