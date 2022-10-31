ECHL Transactions - October 31

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, October 31, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Iowa:

Conor O'Brien, G

Kalamazoo:

Joe Masonius, D

South Carolina:

Jeremy Brodeur, G

Worcester:

Derek Osik, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete Spencer Asuchak, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/31)

Idaho:

Delete Remi Poirier, G recalled to Texas by Dallas

Indy:

Delete Mitchell Weeks, G recalled by Rockford

Iowa:

Delete Bo Hanson, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Hank Sorensen, D signed contract, added to active roster

Rapid City:

Add Keanu Yamamoto, F activated from reserve

Delete Zach Court, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Delete Adam Karashik, D recalled by Lehigh Valley

South Carolina:

Add Clay Stevenson, G assigned from Hershey by Washington

Toledo:

Add Victor Brattstrom, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Delete Kade Phipps, G released as EBUG

Trois-Rivieres:

Add Brennan Saulnier, F assigned by Laval

Add Pierrick Dube, F assigned by Laval

Delete Nicolas Lariviere, F placed on reserve

Delete John Parker-Jones, D placed on reserve

Delete Conner Chaulk, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/21)

Tulsa:

Add Colton Ellis, G assigned from Springfield by St. Louis

Add Chris Perna, D activated from reserve

Add Ethan Stewart, F activated from reserve

Delete Daniel Mannella, G placed on reserve

Delete Alex Pommerville, D placed on reserve

Delete Mike McKee, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/21)

Delete Jarod Hilderman, D loaned to San Diego

