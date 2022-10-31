ECHL Transactions - October 31
October 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, October 31, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Iowa:
Conor O'Brien, G
Kalamazoo:
Joe Masonius, D
South Carolina:
Jeremy Brodeur, G
Worcester:
Derek Osik, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete Spencer Asuchak, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/31)
Idaho:
Delete Remi Poirier, G recalled to Texas by Dallas
Indy:
Delete Mitchell Weeks, G recalled by Rockford
Iowa:
Delete Bo Hanson, D placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Hank Sorensen, D signed contract, added to active roster
Rapid City:
Add Keanu Yamamoto, F activated from reserve
Delete Zach Court, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Delete Adam Karashik, D recalled by Lehigh Valley
South Carolina:
Add Clay Stevenson, G assigned from Hershey by Washington
Toledo:
Add Victor Brattstrom, G assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit
Delete Kade Phipps, G released as EBUG
Trois-Rivieres:
Add Brennan Saulnier, F assigned by Laval
Add Pierrick Dube, F assigned by Laval
Delete Nicolas Lariviere, F placed on reserve
Delete John Parker-Jones, D placed on reserve
Delete Conner Chaulk, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/21)
Tulsa:
Add Colton Ellis, G assigned from Springfield by St. Louis
Add Chris Perna, D activated from reserve
Add Ethan Stewart, F activated from reserve
Delete Daniel Mannella, G placed on reserve
Delete Alex Pommerville, D placed on reserve
Delete Mike McKee, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 10/21)
Delete Jarod Hilderman, D loaned to San Diego
