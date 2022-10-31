Solar Bears Announce 2022-23 Concert Series Presented by Jamvana
October 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears are excited to announce the launch of the 2022-2023 Concert Series Presented by Jamvana. The first concert is set for Country Night on Thursday, November 10 at 7 p.m.
The first concert in the lineup will be country singer and songwriter, Chris McNeil. McNeil has performed all over Florida to Nashville, with his up-and-coming songs, "When I Drink" and "Country Line." McNeil and his band have shared stages with Blanco Brown and is often seen at Blake Shelton's spot, Ole Red.
Concerts throughout the concert series will take place at Rink-Side approximately 15 minutes post-game. Fans can stay in their seats to enjoy the concerts which are included with your game ticket. Stay tuned for more upcoming concert series announcements!
Jamvana.com is Orlando's number one music distributor and preferred partner with Spotify. Deliver your music to majors stores, including Apple Music, Amazon Unlimited, Tik Tok, iHeart Radio, Pandora, DJ City, Instagram, Spotify with 100+ more services with tools for your music to stay organized.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 31, 2022
- Grizzlies Weekly: Road Trip Continues in Kansas City - Utah Grizzlies
- Solar Bears Announce 2022-23 Concert Series Presented by Jamvana - Orlando Solar Bears
- Glads Weekly - Atlanta Gladiators
- Steelheads Weekly - Week 3 - Idaho Steelheads
- Stingrays Weekly Report: October 31, 2022 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Weekly No. 2: October 31, 2022 - Toledo Walleye
- K-Wings Weekly: K-Wings Climb Back to .500 on Orange Ice, Prepare for First Road Contest Saturday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 2 - Worcester Railers HC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Solar Bears Announce 2022-23 Concert Series Presented by Jamvana
- Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Icemen: October 23, 2022
- Orlando Opens 11th Season Against Jacksonville With a Hard-Fought 5-2 Loss
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Icemen: October 22, 2022
- Solar Bears Announce Opening Night Roster