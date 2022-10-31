Solar Bears Announce 2022-23 Concert Series Presented by Jamvana

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Solar Bears are excited to announce the launch of the 2022-2023 Concert Series Presented by Jamvana. The first concert is set for Country Night on Thursday, November 10 at 7 p.m.

The first concert in the lineup will be country singer and songwriter, Chris McNeil. McNeil has performed all over Florida to Nashville, with his up-and-coming songs, "When I Drink" and "Country Line." McNeil and his band have shared stages with Blanco Brown and is often seen at Blake Shelton's spot, Ole Red.

Concerts throughout the concert series will take place at Rink-Side approximately 15 minutes post-game. Fans can stay in their seats to enjoy the concerts which are included with your game ticket. Stay tuned for more upcoming concert series announcements!

Jamvana.com is Orlando's number one music distributor and preferred partner with Spotify. Deliver your music to majors stores, including Apple Music, Amazon Unlimited, Tik Tok, iHeart Radio, Pandora, DJ City, Instagram, Spotify with 100+ more services with tools for your music to stay organized.

