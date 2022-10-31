Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report and Transactions - October 31

October 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







Oilers look for revenge against Thunder after 5-3 loss in lone game last week

OVERALL RECORD: 1-2-0-0

LAST WEEK: 0-1-0-0

FAST FACTS

-Jack Doremus is on a three-game point streak

. Max Golod has three points (1G, 2A) in three games

. Jimmy Soper has four points (2G, 2A) in three games

. Jackson Leef has four points (1G, 3A) in three games

. Dylan Sadowy leads the team in power play and game-winning games

TEAM TRENDS

. Tulsa has scored first in all three games this season, scoring in the opening five minutes in all three games

. The Oilers are 1-0-0-0 when scoring a power-play goal

. Tulsa is 0-2-0-0 on the road

. The Oilers are 1-0-0-0 at home

. Tulsa is 1-1-0-0 when out-shooting their opponent

. The Oilers are 0-1-0-0 when being out shot by their opponent

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Oct. 28 at Wichita Thunder

- Oilers lost 5-3

- Former US Olympian Strauss Mann stopped 49 of 52 Oilers' shots

- Jack Doremus, Alex Gilmour and Eddie Matsushima all scored their first goals of the season

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 4- Jimmy Soper, Jackson Leef

GOALS: 2- Jimmy Soper

ASSISTS: 3 - Jackson Leef, Michael Farren

PLUS/MINUS: +4- Andrew Jarvis

PIMS: 15 - Max Golod

PP GOALS: 1 - Dylan Sadowy

SH GOALS: Null

GW GOALS: 1- Dylan Sadowy

SHOTS: 11 - Dylan Sadowy, Evan Weigner

WINS: 1 - Daniel Mannella

GAA: 2.37- Eric Dop

SAVE %: .929 - Eric Dop

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 1/11 (9.1%)

Last Week - 0/4

PENALTY KILL: Overall -12/17 (70.6%)

Last Week - 5/7 (71.4%)

TRANSACTIONS

1. Jarod Hilderman (Defenseman) - Loaned from Tulsa (ECHL) to San Diego Gulls (AHL)

2. Colten Ellis (Goaltender) - Reassigned to Tulsa (ECHL) from Springfield (AHL) by St. Louis Blues (NHL)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.