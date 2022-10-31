Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report and Transactions - October 31
October 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
Oilers look for revenge against Thunder after 5-3 loss in lone game last week
OVERALL RECORD: 1-2-0-0
LAST WEEK: 0-1-0-0
FAST FACTS
-Jack Doremus is on a three-game point streak
. Max Golod has three points (1G, 2A) in three games
. Jimmy Soper has four points (2G, 2A) in three games
. Jackson Leef has four points (1G, 3A) in three games
. Dylan Sadowy leads the team in power play and game-winning games
TEAM TRENDS
. Tulsa has scored first in all three games this season, scoring in the opening five minutes in all three games
. The Oilers are 1-0-0-0 when scoring a power-play goal
. Tulsa is 0-2-0-0 on the road
. The Oilers are 1-0-0-0 at home
. Tulsa is 1-1-0-0 when out-shooting their opponent
. The Oilers are 0-1-0-0 when being out shot by their opponent
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Friday, Oct. 28 at Wichita Thunder
- Oilers lost 5-3
- Former US Olympian Strauss Mann stopped 49 of 52 Oilers' shots
- Jack Doremus, Alex Gilmour and Eddie Matsushima all scored their first goals of the season
STATISTICAL LEADERS
POINTS: 4- Jimmy Soper, Jackson Leef
GOALS: 2- Jimmy Soper
ASSISTS: 3 - Jackson Leef, Michael Farren
PLUS/MINUS: +4- Andrew Jarvis
PIMS: 15 - Max Golod
PP GOALS: 1 - Dylan Sadowy
SH GOALS: Null
GW GOALS: 1- Dylan Sadowy
SHOTS: 11 - Dylan Sadowy, Evan Weigner
WINS: 1 - Daniel Mannella
GAA: 2.37- Eric Dop
SAVE %: .929 - Eric Dop
SPECIAL TEAMS
POWER PLAY: Overall - 1/11 (9.1%)
Last Week - 0/4
PENALTY KILL: Overall -12/17 (70.6%)
Last Week - 5/7 (71.4%)
TRANSACTIONS
1. Jarod Hilderman (Defenseman) - Loaned from Tulsa (ECHL) to San Diego Gulls (AHL)
2. Colten Ellis (Goaltender) - Reassigned to Tulsa (ECHL) from Springfield (AHL) by St. Louis Blues (NHL)
