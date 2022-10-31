Stingrays Weekly Report: October 31, 2022

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays enter the week in second place in the South Division following a split weekend in Greenville against the Swamp Rabbits. This upcoming weekend, the Stingrays return home for a pair of games against the Atlanta Gladiators and Orlando Solar Bears this Saturday and Sunday.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 3-1-0-0

LAST WEEK: 1-1-0-0

FRIDAY: SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 4, GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS 1

(Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC)

The Stingrays improved to 3-0 on the season following Friday night's victory. Ryan Scarfo kicked things off with his first goal of the season over the halfway point in the first period. Jonny Evans tacked on with his third marker of the year nearly three and a half minutes later. Greenville retaliated with a power play goal from Nikita Pavlychev to cut the deficit in half in the second period. Tarek Baker's third goal of the year and Matt Anderson's second power play goal of the season provided the final scoring for South Carolina. Tyler Wall turned back 21 of 22 shots faced for the win in his Stingrays' debut.

SATURDAY: GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS 9, SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS 3

(Bon Secours Wellness Arena - Greenville, SC)

Greenville built a four-goal advantage in the first 5:46 of Saturday's matchup. South Carolina did their best to climb back into the contest with goals from Martin Haš and Carter Turnbull in the second period, cutting the deficit to two. Greenville went back on the offensive, netting five more unanswered tallies to expand their lead. Josh Wilkins stopped the bleeding with his first goal of the season nearing the end of regulation.

THIS WEEK

Saturday, November 5: vs. Atlanta Gladiators, 6:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

Sunday, November 6: vs. Orlando Solar Bears, 3:05 p.m. (North Charleston Coliseum)

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: 4 - Carter Turnbull

Assists: 3 - Eight Tied

Points: 7 - Carter Turnbull

Plus/Minus: Plus-6 - Tarek Baker, Jonny Evans

Penalty Minutes: 16 - Chaz Reddekopp

Shots On Goal: 14 - Tarek Baker, Jonny Evans, Justin Florek

Wins: 1 - Jeremy Brodeur, Riley Morris*, Tyler Wall

Goals Against Average: 1.00 - Riley Morris*

Save Percentage: 0.950 - Riley Morris*

*Not currently rostered with Stingrays

LET'S MAKE IT THREE

The Stingrays extended their win streak to three straight games to open the year with Friday night's victory. This marks only the fifth time in the franchise's 30 years that a team has started the season with three or more wins in a row. The last time South Carolina started a season this hot was the 2019-20 season when the team also won three in a row before falling in game number four.

A POWER-FUL TEAM

Entering last weekend, the Stingrays' power play was ranked 13th in the league after scoring on 22.2% of their chances. The team was able to increase that by over 5% this past weekend and move into seventh place in the league following a 3-for-9 performance on the man advantage.

THE HAŠ SLINGING GOAL-SCORER

Defenseman Martin Haš made his pro hockey debut during Saturday night's contest and netted his first career goal in the process. The Czech native was signed by the Stingrays' AHL affiliate, the Hershey Bears, on October 8th and was sent to South Carolina last week ahead of the weekend games.

