Komets Gain Two Points

October 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets gained two points in the standings last weekend with a shootout and overtime loss against the expansion Savannah Ghost Pirates at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The team will play the next two games on the road before returning home for Military Appreciation Night, November 11, starting at 8:00 p.m.

Last week's results

Fri. 10/28 vs Savannah FW 3 - SAV 4 SOL

Sat.10/29 vs Savannah FW 5 - SAV 6 OTL

About last week - Friday, the Komets welcomed Savannah to Coliseum with the Ghost Pirates skating away with a shootout win. The Komets jumped out to an early two-goal lead in the first period with a power play goal from Drake Rymsha at 7:48, and defenseman Scott Allan scored his first pro goal at 9:05. The Ghost Pirates scored late in the first frame to cut the lead to 2-1 heading into the first intermission. Tristan Thompson netted the second-period's lone tally to tie the game at two heading into the final frame. Savannah gained the lead at 9:53 of the third period. With the clock winding down and goaltender Ryan Fanti pulled for an extra skater with Anthony Petruzzelli in the penalty box, veteran Stefano Giliati tied the game with 2.7 remaining in regulation. Neither team could net the game-winning goal in overtime, so the contest concluded in a shootout. Savannah goaltender Darion Hanson stopped all three Komets' shooters as Brent Pederson scored on the final Savannah chance to give the Ghost Pirates the win. The Komets outshot their opponents 39-28, while going one for four on the power play.

GAME SHEET

In the finale of the two-game set with the Ghost Pirates, the Komets fell 6-5 in overtime. Former Komet, Lynden McCallum, netted the game's first goal at 10:41 of the first period. Rymsha and Matt Boudens scored back-to-back goals to finish the first period to give the Komets a 2-1 after the first 20 minutes. After the break, Savannah scored at 3:30 and again at 6:53 to take the lead at 3-2. Petruzzelli scored his second of the season on the power play, but the Ghost Pirates countered with a score at 16:25 to regain the lead. In the third, defenseman Brandon Estes pushed the lead to two after a marker at 1:35. For the second night in a row, the Komets rallied late with goals from Petruzzelli and Mark Rassell to tie the game and force overtime. With 32 seconds left in extra time, Savannah's Alex Swetlikoff ended the game with his third goal of the season. Colton Point took the loss in the net despite making 45 saves. Former Komet Jordan Papirny took the win making 32 saves.

GAME SHEET

Komet streaks-

Points: Stefano Giliati, Tye Felhaber, Marcus McIvor, 5 games

Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli, 2 games

Assists: Markus McIvor, 5 games

Home Points: Stefano Giliati, Marcus McIvor 4 games

Home Goals: Drake Rymsha, 2 games

Home Assists: Marcus McIvor, 4 games

Special K's- For the week, the Komets were 2 of 7 on the power play and stayed perfect on the penalty killing going 5 for 5.

Komet leaders -

Points: Stefano Giliati, Tye Felhaber, Marcus McIvor 5

Goals: Drake Rymsha, Anthony Petruzzelli, 3

Assists: Tye Felhaber, Marcus McIvor 5

Power Play Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli, 2

Short-Handed Goals: Stefano Giliati, 1

Game Winning Goals:

Shots: Drake Rymsha, 23

PIM: Matt Alvaro, 14

Plus/Minus: Filip Engaras, +3

Home Points: Stefano Giliati, Marcus McIvor, 4

Home Goals: Anthony Petruzzelli, 3

Home Assists: Marcus McIvor, 4

Road Points: Tye Felhaber, 2

Road Goals: Tyler Busch, Matt Alvaro, Matt Boudens, Marc-Antoine Pepin, Drake Rymsha, 1

Road Assists: Tye Felhaber, 2

Goaltenders

Appearances: 2, Ryan Fanti, Colton Point

Saves: 88, Colton Point

Goals against Avg: 4.35

Save percentage: Colton Point 0.852

Icing the puck - Filip Engaras made his Komet debut Friday night, making him the first Swedish-born Komet since Sacha Molin played 39 games during the 1999-2000 season. The Stockholm native also scored his first pro point Saturday versus Savanah. Scott Allan and Benjamin Gagne also scored their first pro points last weekend. Drake Rymsha scored twice and led the team in faceoff percentage, winning 62% of his draws. The Komets have not succeeded in a shootout at home since December 1, 2017, versus Toledo. Anthony Petruzzelli is the first player to score two goals in a game this season. The 51 shots against were the most given up in a game since the team surrendered 48 in a 5-2 win at Wheeling on November 6, 2022. The Komets are averaging 20.25 penalty minutes per game.

Upcoming Promotions

Military Appreciation Night FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 11th - This Veterans Day, the Komets and All-American Stores would like to honor those that have served to protect our country. All Active-Duty Military and Veterans can take advantage of a special Buy One Get One Free Ticket offer.

See Komets Schedule See Komets Roster

Komet hockey on WOWO-- Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on WOWO AM 1190 and FM 107.5. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.