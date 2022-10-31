Grizzlies Weekly: Road Trip Continues in Kansas City

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies road trip continues as they face the Kansas City Mavericks on Tuesday, Friday and Saturday nights.

Utah split a 2 game series last weekend in Boise, winning 2-1 on October 28th with Tarun Fizer and Cameron Wright each scoring a goal and Lukas Parik saving 38 of 39 shots. On October 29th Idaho's Jake Kupsky got a 23 save shutout as Utah fell 4-0. Utah has split each of their first 2 weekend series of the season.

Tarun Fizer leads Utah with 4 goals through 4 games. He is tied for second among all league rookies in goals and is 4th in shooting percentage at 36.4 percent (4 for 11).

Lukas Parik has started each of the last 3 games in net. Lukas has a 2-1 record with a .923 Save % and a 2.33 goals against average.

Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. The Grizzlies will be on the road for 8 straight games and return to Maverik Center for 6 straight home games around the Thanksgiving holiday. Next homestand for Utah features a 3-game series vs Idaho on November 17-18, 20. Friday the 18th is Pooch on the Pond.

Games Last Week

October 28, 2022 - Utah 2 Idaho 1 - Utah goaltender Lukas Parik saved 38 of 39 and they got goals from Tarun Fizer and Cameron Wright to defeat Idaho 2-1. Idaho outshot Utah 39 to 27. Utah was 0 for 4 on the power play. Idaho was 0 for 3.

October 29, 2022 - Utah 0 Idaho 4 - Jake Kupsky 23 save shutout.

Games This Week

November 1, 2022 - Utah at Kansas City. 6:05 pm. Cable Dahmer Arena.

November 4, 2022 - Utah at Kansas City. 6:05 pm. Cable Dahmer Arena.

November 5, 2022 - Utah at Kansas City. 6:05 pm. Cable Dahmer Arena.

You can catch every game on FloHockey and the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

Utah Grizzlies 2022-2023 Roster

Forwards (13): Brandon Cutler, Dylan Fitze, Tarun Fizer, Keaton Jameson, Tyler Penner, Dakota Raabe, Neil Robinson, Christian Simeone, Cam Strong, Ben Tardif, Zach Tsekos, Johnny Walker, Cameron Wright.

Defenseman (9): Victor Bartley, Nate Clurman, Joey Colatarci, Brycen Martin, Connor McDonald, Andrew Nielsen, Kyle Pouncy, James Shearer, Jordon Stone.

Goaltenders (2): Garrett Metcalf, Lukas Parik.

Transactions Last Week

October 29 - Trent Miner Recalled to Colorado (AHL). Miner has appeared in 1 game with Utah this

season, saving 21 of 25 on October 21 vs Rapid City.

October 26 - Brandon Cutler signs with Grizzlies. Kyle Betts loaned to Belleville (AHL). Cutler appeared in both games last weekend at Idaho and had 8 shots on goal.

Player Trends

Tarun Fizer leads Utah with 4 goals and a 36.4 Shooting % (4 for 11). Fizer has scored the game's first goal on 2 different occasions.

Zach Tsekos scored a goal in both games vs Rapid City on October 21, 22. Tsekos is a +1 through 4 games.

Cameron Wright leads the team with 18 shots on goal. Wright scored his first professional goal on October 28 at Idaho.

Ben Tardif has an assist in 3 of the 4 games.

Lukas Parik Has appeared in each of Utah's last 3 games. He has a .923 save percentage, allowing 7 goals in 3 games.

Bear Bites: Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah is 2-0 when scoring first. Utah has outshot their opponents 56 to 38 in the second period(s) and has outscored them 4-3. Utah is 2-0 in one goal games.

