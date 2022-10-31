Rémi Poirier Recalled from Steelheads and Reassigned to Texas Stars
October 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) announced today that goaltender Rémi Poirier has been recalled from the Steelheads and reassigned to the Texas Stars.
Poirier, 23, made his professional debut back on October 22 making 19 saves on 23 shots in a 6-4 win at Iowa. Hewas selected by the Dallas Stars in the sixth round (185th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft and signed a three-year, entry level contract on March 10, 2022. The 6-foot-2, 200lb native of Farnham, QC finished fourth in the QMJHL last season posting 2.48 goals against average and eighth with a .907 save percentage appearing in 37 games for the Gatineau Olympiques notching a 22-7-6 record. In four seasons in the QMJHL, all with Gatineau from 2018-22 he appeared in 125 games accumulating a record of 62-46-13, a .902 save percentage, a 3.06 goals against average and 13 shutouts.
