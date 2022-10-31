Thunder Weekly, October 31

October 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder exchange high fives along the bench

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder exchange high fives along the bench(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita played its first three-in-three of the season this past weekend. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction and Remodeling.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, Oct. 28

Tulsa at Wichita, 5-3 W

Saturday, Oct. 29

Wichita at Allen, 2-1 L (OT)

Sunday, Oct. 30

Wichita at Allen, 2-1 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Friday, Nov. 4

Allen at Wichita, 7:05 p.m. No Shave November, presented by Best Body Shop.

Saturday, Nov. 5

Wichita at Tulsa, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 6

Tulsa at Wichita, 4:05 p.m. Sunday Funday, presented by Boulevard Theatres.

**All games can be heard on Mixlr by searching Field Pass Hockey or on your smart phone with The Field Pass Hockey App. Watch every game live on FloHockey**

**Join Matthew Harding before every home game for the Field Pass Hockey Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:40 p.m. for home games**

WICHITA

HOME: 1-1-0-0

AWAY: 1-0-1-0

OVERALL: 2-1-1-0

Last 10: 2-1-1-0

Streak: 1-0-1-0

Rank: 2nd, Mountain Division, 5 points, .500 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Stefan Fournier, Brayden Watts, 3

Assists: Billy Constantinou, 4

Points: Brayden Watts, 5

+/-: Barret Kirwin, +3

PIM: Zack Hoffman, 17

100 - Stefan Fournier came up clutch this past weekend. The veteran forward tallied game-winners on Friday and Sunday. He has goals in three-straight and is nearing 100 ECHL goals as he sits at 92.

7,000 - Evan Buitenhuis surpassed 7,000 minutes over the weekend in the ECHL. He stopped 34 of 36 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss on Saturday against Allen.

THE MANN SHOW - Strauss Mann kicked off his Thunder career on Friday night against Tulsa and Allen. He won both his starts over the weekend, going 2-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and .951 save percentage. He made 49 saves on Friday and was outstanding in a 2-1 win against Allen on Sunday.

BRAYDEN BUNCH - Brayden Watts leads the Thunder in points through the first four games of the season. He had two points on Friday and then added a power play goal on Sunday. Watts needs 19 points to reach 100 for his ECHL career.

FIRSTS - Mark Liwiski scored his first goal as a pro on Saturday night. He beat Luke Peressini on a penalty shot with 59 seconds left in the second period. He tallied the first penalty shot goal for the Thunder since 2019 and snapped a streak of nine-straight misses by Wichita in a penalty shot situation. Liwiski is only one of three penalty shots in the ECHL so far this season and is the only player out of the three to score in his attempt.

HAMMER TIME - Making his Thunder debut on Friday, Dillon Hamaliuk tallied two goals and an assist on Friday night. He buried a power play goal in the second and added an insurance goal in the third. Hamaliuk was named as the number one star for his performance.

POWER AND LIGHT - The Thunder power play have been scoring in bunches so far this season. In three of the first four contests, Wichita has netted two goals on the man advantage. The Thunder are 6-for-24, operating at 24% so far this year. On the penalty kill, Wichita has killed off 10 of the first 12 power plays, which is good for 83.3% kill rate.

THUNDERBOLTS...Billy Constantinou leads all defensemen with three power play assists, tied for second among defensemen with four helpers and tied for sixth for defensemn with four points...Dillon Hamaliuk is tied for first in shooting percentage (100%)...Stefan Fournier is tied for third in shooting percentage (50%)...Mark Liwiski is tied for first among rookies with five minor penalties...Wichita is outscoring its opponent 4-1 in the third period...

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online here, at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Season tickets for the 2022-23 campaign are still on sale. Fans can pay in full and receive 10% off. Lock in your seats for every game and enjoy all the benefits.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.