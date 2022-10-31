Glads Weekly

October 31, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Gladiators played just one game last week on Sunday against the Solar Bears and claimed a 6-3 win thanks to a flurry of third-period goals. This week's docket is booked with two home dates and one road contest for the Gladiators. Get primed for the upcoming slate with the latest installment of Glads Weekly!

A Look Ahead: Tuesday night brings the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (2-1-1-0) to Gas South Arena for a 7:00 PM puck drop. Nikita Pavlychev, Chase Zieky, Anthony Beauchamp, and Ben Freemen all lead Greenville offensively with five points each. Last season, the Glads dominated the season series with the Swamp Rabbits and posted a 11-4-0-0 record against Greenville through 15 encounters. TICKETS

The Orlando Solar Bears (1-2-1-0) make their first trip to Duluth on Friday. The Glads downed the Bears 6-3 on Sunday, and later this week will face Orlando for the second of seven matchups. Atlanta will don specialty Blue's Clues jerseys on Friday for "Blue's Big City Adventure". TICKETS

On Saturday, the Gladiators hit the road to take on the South Carolina Stingrays (3-1-0-0) for the first time this season. The Stingrays have picked up three wins in their first four games of the season much in part to Carter Turnbull's seven points (4G-3A).

Lightning Strikes in Third Period on Sunday: The Gladiators used a barrage of goals in the third period of Sunday's contest against the Solar Bears to claim a 6-3 victory. After both teams traded leads, Atlanta surged ahead in the middle of the third frame with a pair of power-play goals followed by an even-strength tally. Mike Pelech, Derek Topatigh, and Gabe Guertler poured in three goals in a span of 57 seconds to give Atlanta a firm grip on the game.

NOTEBOOK:

Three goals in 57 seconds marks the fastest three goals scored by the Gladiators this season. The fastest the Glads scored three goals last season was 2:26 on Mar. 6 at South Carolina.

Rookie Noah Laaouan scored his first professional goal on Sunday against Orlando.

Forward Kaid Oliver has points in each of his first four games with Atlanta.

The Gladiators' power play ranks fifth in the ECHL at 29.2%.

Atlanta scored three power-play goals only once last season (Feb. 25 vs Norfolk). The Glads already scored three power-play goals on Sunday against Orlando.

Atlanta's penalty kill ranks second in the ECHL at 93.3% and have only allowed one power-play goal in 15 opportunities.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 31, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.