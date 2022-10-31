Steelheads Weekly - Week 3

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) fell 2-1 in the club's home opener in front of a sellout but the Steelheads were able to bounce back Saturday night with a 4-0 win over Utah. Idaho will host Rapid City this Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:10 p.m. from the Idaho Central Arena kicking off six straight games against the Rush.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, Nov. 2 vs. Rapid City | 7:10 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4 vs. Rapid City | 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 5 vs. Rapid City | 7:10 p.m.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Oct. 28 Utah (2) at Idaho (1)

After a scoreless first period Tarun Fizer would hand the Grizzlies a 1-0 lead a on a breakaway score 1:36 into the stanza. Cameron Wright made it 2-0 Utah on an empty-net score with 39 seconds remaining in regulation. Ryan Dmowski made things interesting scoring with just 13 seconds left in the game but 15 saves from Lukas Parik in the third period would seal the deal for the Grizzlies.

Saturday, Oct. 29 Idaho (4) vs. Utah (0)

After a scoreless first period the Steelheads would break things open with a pair of goals 2:53 apart from one another thanks to Colton Kehler and Jade Miller with just six minutes to play in the second frame. 67 seconds into the third Ryan Dmowski would strike for his team leading fifth score of the year to increase the lead to 3-0. Midway through the final frame Jack Becker scored his first of the year and Jake Kupsky would make 23 saves for his fifth ECHL shutout.

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

#1 Jake Kupsky made his season debut on Saturday night posting a 23 save shutout, his fourth with Idaho and fifth ECHL shutout.

#15 Ryan Dmowski has recorded a point in all four games this season (5-3-8) and is tied for the league lead in goals and tied for fourth in points.

#17 Ty Pelton-Byce has points in three of four games this season and leads the Steelheads with five assists.

#34 Colton Kehler has recorded a point in all four games this season (4-2-6) and played in his 100th pro game on Friday night.

TEAM NOTES

The Steelheads will play Rapid City the next six games.

Idaho ranks first in the ECHL on the penalty kill (15/16, 93.8%).

Idaho ranks 6th in goals for (4.25) and have score 4 or more goals in three of their first four games this year.

Idaho ranks 2nd in goals against (2.00) and have held their opponents to 2 or fewer goals in three of their first four games this year.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Ryan Dmowski (5)

Assists: Ty Pelton-Byce (5)

Points: Ryan Dmowski (8)

Plus/Minus: Matt Register (+6)

PIMS: Willie Knierim (17)

PPGs: Ryan Dmowski, Patrick Kudla, Colton Kehler (1)

SHGs: N/A

GWGs: Colton Kehler (2)

Shots: Ryan Dmowski (17)

Wins: Adam Scheel, Rémi Poirier, Jake Kupsky (1)

GAA: Jake Kupsky (0.00)

SV%: Jake Kupsky (1.000)

