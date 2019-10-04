Walleye Celebrate Hockey Heritage Night During Opening Weekend

TOLEDO, OH - The Walleye will kick off the 2019-20 season by celebrating Toledo's rich hockey history during Opening Weekend. On Sunday, November 3, the team will recognize former Toledo hockey players from the Walleye, Storm and Goaldiggers during Hockey Heritage Night.

The Walleye will also announce the nominees for the 5th Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame Class that will be inducted during Walleye Winterfest 2020. Fans will have the opportunity to vote for the fifth class during the upcoming season.

The 2019-20 season will be a transitional period for the Hall of Fame event.

"Since the inception of the Hall of Fame in 2016, our goal was to recognize the influencers in our hockey history," said Dan Saevig, Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame chairman. "We have laid a solid foundation. Twenty esteemed men are now in the Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame. The event has grown each year, with our largest taking place during the 2019 All-Star game with over 1,000 attendees. To ensure we continue at this high level, the prestigious ceremony will now be held every other year."

Toledo has always been known for its love-affair with hockey, dating back nearly 75 years with its first professional team, The Mercurys. The Walleye will continue to celebrate Hockey Heritage Night every season but put a larger emphasis on the seasons that include a Hall of Fame class induction.

The Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame was established in 2016. The nomination and subsequent selection of candidates is determined by the Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame committee, made up of former coaches, players team historians and media, with input from Toledo hockey fans.

