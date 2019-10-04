Lineups Announced for "Black and White Intrasquad Game"

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today that Head Coach Daniel Tetrault and Assistant Coach Jeremy Gates have selected their rosters for the annual "Black and White Intrasquad Game". The event, which is FREE FOR THE PUBLIC TO ATTEND, is slated for tomorrow night, October 5th, at 6 p.m. MST. Doors to the event open at 5:25 p.m. MST.

Below are the rosters for the "Black and White Intrasquad Game":

TEAM WHITE ROSTER

(Coach Tetrault)

#3 Jesse Kessler (D)

#4 Chris Leibinger (F/D)

#5 Trey Phillips (D)

#6 Cedric Montminy (F)

#7 Tyler Poulsen (F)

#8 Peter Quenneville (F)

#9 Alec Baer (F)

#10 Giovanni Fiore (F)

#11 Liam Bilton (F)

#12 Myles McGurty (D)

#13 Taylor Crunk (F)

#14 Keeghan Howdeshell (F)

#15 Dane Birks (D)

TEAM BLACK ROSTER

(Coach Gates)

#21 Brennan Saulnier (F)

#22 Chris Izmirlian (F)

#23 Alex Rauter (F)

#24 Brett Johnson (F)

#25 Brandon Fehd (D)

#26 Dexter Dancs (F)

#27 Jalen Smereck (D)

#31 Jake Henderson (F)

#32 Richard Coyne (D)

#33 Tyler Coulter (F)

#34 Josh Elmes (D)

#35 Scott Dornbrock (D)

The game will be played in two 25-minute halves, with four-on-four and three-on-three hockey to be featured during the second half. Following the halves, there will be a shootout round in which all players will participate, with all goals counting towards the final score to determine the winner.

Both teams will wear specialty Rushmore Thunder-themed jerseys in black and white, presented by Coca-Cola Bottling Company - High Country. The jerseys will be auctioned off between 5 p.m. MST and 8 p.m. MST on DASH via their website and mobile app, with all proceeds supporting Rushmore Hockey Association. DASH is a sports memorabilia auction app that allows users to bid on these specialty jerseys from anywhere they are located.

