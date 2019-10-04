Growlers Announce Training Camp Roster Adjustments

Mississauga, ON - The Newfoundland Growlers, ECHL affiliate of the Toronto Marlies and Toronto Maple Leafs, announced today that the club has reduced its training camp roster by six players.

The following tryout players have been released from their tryout contracts:

Forward #44 Jimmy Soper

Forward #28 Josh Lafrance

Forward #48 Lucas Bombardier

Defenseman #49 Alex Carlson

Defenseman #46 Sean Kacerosky

Goaltender #35 Nathan Perry

The Growlers' training camp roster now stands at 27 players, including 15 forwards, nine defensemen and three goaltenders. Please see below for an updated training camp roster.

Newfoundland hits the ice tonight, Friday, October 4 for its first preseason game against the ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators, the Brampton Beast. Puck drop is scheduled for 8:00 pm ET/9:30 NT at the Cassie Campbell Centre in Brampton.

The Growlers' preseason finale is Saturday, October 5 against the Beast at the Earnscliffe Recreation Centre in Brampton. Puck drop is scheduled for 5:00 PM ET/6:30PM NT.

Growlers play-by-play broadcaster Chris Ballard is in Brampton and will be providing live coverage of both exhibition games online for free on Mixlr, at mixlr.com/NLGrowlers.

