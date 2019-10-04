Forward Conor Riley Makes Return to Thunder

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that they have signed forward Conor Riley for the 2019-20 season.

Riley returns to Glens Falls for what will be his fifth season with the Thunder, who joined the team in 2015-16 following his senior year at the University of Maine. The Massena, NY native recorded 35 points (21 goals, 14 assists) in 53 games last year and earned two call-ups to the American Hockey League playing in a combined five games between the Binghamton Devils and the Providence Bruins.

Riley was released from a professional try-out agreement with the San Diego Gulls of the AHL after participating in Anaheim Ducks camp. Riley spent this past summer playing with the CBR Brave in the Australian Ice Hockey League and put up 29 points (7 goals, 22 assists) in 14 games.

"We're happy to have Conor back this season," Thunder Head Coach Alex Loh added. "He made tremendous strides last season and was an extremely valuable asset to our team. He has been around the organization since its first season and he's intertwined in this team's culture and message. We can't wait until he hits the ground running when the season begins."

