Mavs Drop Preseason Exhibition to Allen in OT, 3-2

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks lost their lone preseason exhibition game 3-2 in overtime to the Allen Americans Friday night at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. Rookie forward Bryan Lemos and newcomer defenseman Kevin McKernan were the lone goalscorers for the Mavs in the OT loss. The Mavericks now head to Tulsa, Oklahoma to face the Tulsa Oilers next Friday in their season opener.

The Mavericks took a 1-0 lead into the locker room thanks to a late goal from rookie forward Bryan Lemos. The goal was scored at the 17:53 mark of the first period. Rookie defenseman Cole Fraser and newcomer defenseman John Furgele were credited with the assists on the goal. The Mavericks piled up the shots in the period, outshooting the Americans 14-4 in the opening frame.

Allen tied the game one minute, 30 seconds into the second period on a goal from defenseman Alex Breton. Forwards Brett Pollock and Gabriel Gagne picked up assists on the goal. The Americans grabbed the lead on a power play goal from forward Jordan Topping at the 6:50 mark of the second period. Forward Braylon Shmyr and Breton were given the assists on the go ahead goal. The Mavs and Allen were square on shots in the period at an even 7-7, with the Mavs leading the shot total for the game, 21-11.

Kansas City tied the game at 2-2 8:12 into the final period of regulation on a power play goal from defenseman Kevin McKernan. Forwards Greg Betzold and Mitch Hults assisted on the game-tying goal. Regulation ended with the game still tied at 2-2 and the game went into an overtime period. All ECHL overtimes are now seven minutes long.

Forward Gabriel Gagne netted the game winning goal 39 seconds into overtime for the Americans, sealing the 3-2 preseason victory. Pollock earned his second assist of the game on the game-winner.

The final week of Mavericks Training Camp presented by Yummy Favorites begins next week at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena. All practices are open to the public. The full training camp schedule can be found at kcmavericks.com.

The Mavericks now hit the road for the 2019-20 ECHL regular season as they travel to Tulsa, Oklahoma to face the Tulsa Oilers at BOK Center on Friday, October 11. The 2019-20 home schedule kicks off on Saturday, October 12 when the Mavericks take on the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m. For more information, visit kcmavericks.com.

