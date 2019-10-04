Former Maverick Carter Verhaeghe Makes NHL Debut with Tampa Bay Lightning

October 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





TAMPA, Fla. - Former Kansas City Mavericks Forward Carter Verhaeghe made his National Hockey League debut for the Tampa Bay Lightning Thursday night when the Lightning opened the 2019-20 NHL regular season in the Lightning's 5-2 win against the Florida Panthers. Verhaeghe registered one shot on goal in his debut.

In 36 games with Kansas City from 2015-2017, totaling 57 points on 20 goals and 37 assists and a plus-27 plus-minus rating. He also tallied 11 points on two goals and nine assists in 10 games in the 2016 Kelly Cup Playoffs. He is the Mavericks all-time leader in points-per-game at 1.58.

Verhaeghe is the fifth former Maverick to play in an NHL game, joining forward Ross Johnston (New York Islanders), goaltender Ville Husso (St. Louis Blues), goaltender Maxime Legace (Vegas Golden Knights) and Tanner Fritz (New York Islanders).

Mavericks Training Camp presented by Yummy Favorites is now underway at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

For the full training camp schedule, please visit kcmavericks.com All practices are open to the public in the main bowl of Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.

To request media availability during training camp, please contact Brian McGannon at bmcgannon@kcmavericks.com.

Download the new Kansas City Mavericks mobile app in the App Store or Google Play. Access your mobile tickets, view stats, listen to broadcasts and view exclusive content by downloading the app today.

The Kansas City Mavericks begin their 11th season this fall at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Independence, MO. The 2019-20 home schedule kicks off on Saturday, October 12 as the Mavericks take on the Indy Fuel at 7:05 p.m.

ECHL Stories from October 4, 2019

