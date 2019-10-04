Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades

October 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Florida Everbldaes

VENUE: Hertz Arena, Estero, Fla.

DATE: Friday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr and TuneIn

TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (0-0-0-0) open their 2019 preseason schedule with the first of two back-to-back games against the Florida Everblades (0-0-0-0) in southwest Florida.

FAMILIAR FACES: Even after reducing the team's training camp roster by several players on Thursday, the Solar Bears still maintain the largest returning contingent of players on an ECHL contract in team history, with 12 players still on the roster who played for the team last season.

EXTRA-EXTRA: Although ECHL teams are limited to 16 skaters and two goaltenders during regular season action, the preseason offers teams the opportunity to dress additional players. This allows the coaching staffs for each club the ability to get a better look at the team's training camp roster. It is expected that both Orlando and Florida will dress 18 skaters for both Friday and Saturday.

ROSTER BREAKDOWN: The Solar Bears must cut their roster down to 21 players, plus two reserve players and players on injured reserve, by next Wednesday, when Opening Night rosters are due to the ECHL league office. Orlando currently is carrying 17 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders on its preseason roster.

NEXT GAME:

The Solar Bears conclude their preseason schedule tomorrow at 7 p.m. at Hertz Arena.

