Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades
October 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
WHO: Orlando Solar Bears at Florida Everbldaes
VENUE: Hertz Arena, Estero, Fla.
DATE: Friday, Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
LISTEN: OSB Radio via Mixlr and TuneIn
TONIGHT: The Orlando Solar Bears (0-0-0-0) open their 2019 preseason schedule with the first of two back-to-back games against the Florida Everblades (0-0-0-0) in southwest Florida.
FAMILIAR FACES: Even after reducing the team's training camp roster by several players on Thursday, the Solar Bears still maintain the largest returning contingent of players on an ECHL contract in team history, with 12 players still on the roster who played for the team last season.
EXTRA-EXTRA: Although ECHL teams are limited to 16 skaters and two goaltenders during regular season action, the preseason offers teams the opportunity to dress additional players. This allows the coaching staffs for each club the ability to get a better look at the team's training camp roster. It is expected that both Orlando and Florida will dress 18 skaters for both Friday and Saturday.
ROSTER BREAKDOWN: The Solar Bears must cut their roster down to 21 players, plus two reserve players and players on injured reserve, by next Wednesday, when Opening Night rosters are due to the ECHL league office. Orlando currently is carrying 17 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders on its preseason roster.
NEXT GAME:
The Solar Bears conclude their preseason schedule tomorrow at 7 p.m. at Hertz Arena.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 4, 2019
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Lineups Announced for "Black and White Intrasquad Game" - Rapid City Rush
- Rays Announce Training Camp Roster Updates - South Carolina Stingrays
- Growlers Announce Training Camp Roster Adjustments - Newfoundland Growlers
- Walleye Celebrate Hockey Heritage Night During Opening Weekend - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Announce Schedule Updates - South Carolina Stingrays
- Forward Sam Kurker Agrees to Terms with Indy - Indy Fuel
- Rush Receive Reinforcements from Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- Solar Bears Announce Schedule Updates - Orlando Solar Bears
- Former Maverick Carter Verhaeghe Makes NHL Debut with Tampa Bay Lightning - Kansas City Mavericks
- Schedule Announced for ECHL.TV Showcase Game on Facebook Watch - ECHL
- Forward Conor Riley Makes Return to Thunder - Adirondack Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.