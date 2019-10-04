Miscues Cost Swamp Rabbits in Preseason Opener

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits held a lead in the second period, and held a tie going into the third, but two goals by the homestanding South Carolina Stingrays put them in the lead for good, leading to a 4-2 defeat on Friday night at the Carolina Ice Palace.

Phil Johansson and Dan DeSalvo struck in a span of four minutes to give the Rays the 4-2 advantage early in the third. They also outshot the Swamp Rabbits 10-7 in the final frame. Both goals came from the high slot after a defensive breakdown and beat goaltender Callum Booth clean.

Greenville shook off an early goal from Tom Parisi and struck back in force in the second period. First, on a major power play after Patrick Bajkov was shoved into the wall on a head contact penalty, the Swamp Rabbits responded.

Johno May and Liam Pecararo teamed up to set up Brien Diffley from the top of the point with a slap shot that found a way to tie the score at one. Three minutes later, on a sloppy defensive zone retreat, Cliff Pu pounced on a loose puck, went in on goal on a partial breakaway and converted five hole to give the Swamp Rabbits the lead.

Stephane Legault tied the score at 2-2 seven minutes later.

Opportunity was there for the Swamp Rabbits, especially on special teams, with six power play chances to choose from, but only Diffley's goal stood on the man advantage. The Swamp Rabbits killed off both South Carolina chances.

Booth made 22 saves in the loss.

The Swamp Rabbits will host a preseason tune-up against the Stingrays on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Tickets are just $10!

