Stingrays Announce Schedule Updates

October 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release





NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays have announced the following changes to the team's 2019-20 regular season schedule:

South Carolina's road game originally scheduled for Friday, March 13 at Orlando will now be played on Friday, February 7 at 7 p.m at the Amway Center.

South Carolina's home game originally scheduled for Friday, March 20 vs. Norfolk will now be played on Sunday, March 22 at 3:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum.

The 27th season of Stingrays hockey begins in Orlando against the Solar Bears on October 12. The Stingrays will open their home schedule in North Charleston vs. Orlando the following week on Saturday, October 19.

Season tickets are on sale now! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

Single game tickets for all 2019-20 Stingrays home games are also on sale now via Ticketmaster and the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.