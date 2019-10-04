Schedule Announced for ECHL.TV Showcase Game on Facebook Watch

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL is pleased to announce the 2019-20 schedule for the ECHL.TV Showcase Game for the upcoming season, airing on Facebook Watch, and giving fans the opportunity to see all 26 ECHL teams in action through the ECHL.TV platform live on Facebook. The first broadcast for the 2019-20 season takes place on Opening Night, Friday, Oct. 11, when the Allen Americans host the Rapid City Rush at 7:05 p.m. CT. Fans can add these broadcasts to their Watchlists by following the ECHL Facebook Page.

"As we enter year three of the ECHL Showcase Game we look forward to being able to allow our fans to experience the ECHL.TV product and a game with each of our 26 teams over the course of the season," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "With all ECHL.TV games airing in high definition, and the interaction of the Facebook Watch platform, it is a great way to experience ECHL action."

The ECHL.TV Showcase Game will feature 13 scheduled games of the 2019-20 Regular Season on select Friday nights (and one Saturday) to allow fans nationwide to catch each ECHL team in action over the course of the season on the ECHL.TV service. For a complete listing of games, please find the ECHL.TV Showcase Game schedule below.

Visit ECHL.TV to become a subscriber and enjoy all of the action of the ECHL's 32nd Season. The online streaming platform gives ECHL fans more access and options than ever before including the ability to watch live games on PC, iPhone, iPad, Android and OTT devices all through a single user account.

ECHL.TV Showcase Game Schedule

October 11 - Rapid City at Allen

October 25 - Tulsa at Wheeling

November 2 (Saturday) - Cincinnati at Brampton

November 8 - Atlanta at Newfoundland

December 6 - Wichita at Kansas City

December 20 - Greenville at Florida

January 3 - Fort Wayne at Indy

January 17 - Jacksonville at South Carolina

January 31 - Kalamazoo at Toledo

February 14 - Norfolk at Orlando

February 28 - Utah at Idaho

March 13 - Maine at Worcester

March 27 - Adirondack at Reading

