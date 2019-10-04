Solar Bears Announce Schedule Updates

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the following changes to the team's 2019-20 regular season schedule:

Orlando's road game originally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 15 at the Jacksonville Icemen will now be played on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the Florida Everblades at 7:30 p.m.

Orlando's home game originally scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 4 vs. Jacksonville will now be played on Monday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.

Orlando's home game originally scheduled for Friday, March 13 vs. the South Carolina Stingrays will now be played on Friday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.

