Solar Bears Announce Schedule Updates
October 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the following changes to the team's 2019-20 regular season schedule:
Orlando's road game originally scheduled for Friday, Nov. 15 at the Jacksonville Icemen will now be played on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at the Florida Everblades at 7:30 p.m.
Orlando's home game originally scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 4 vs. Jacksonville will now be played on Monday, Jan. 27 at 7 p.m.
Orlando's home game originally scheduled for Friday, March 13 vs. the South Carolina Stingrays will now be played on Friday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m.
