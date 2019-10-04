Offensive Third Period Propels Indy Past the Cyclones
October 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel opened the 2019 preseason campaign against the Cincinnati Cyclones. The two teams faced off in the first game of the home-and-home matchup at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Friday night.
Both teams spent the majority of the first stanza feeling each other out. The teams got back to game speed halfway through the period and began trading chances but both goaltenders were up to the task to start the 2019 preseason. Fuel goaltender Charles Williams turned away several Cincinnati shots holding the score at 0-0 heading into the locker room.
Indy began the second period with a power play chance but Cincinnati's goaltender Sean Romeo turned aside multiple Fuel chances holding each team scoreless. Back-to-back to Cincinnati penalties led to a 5-on-3 but again, Romeo was on top of his game and kept the puck out of the net. After being unsuccessful on the 5-on-3, the Fuel turned around and had to kill one off themselves. blocked shots and a strong goaltender in Williams held the Cyclones off.
The goal parade began in the third and it started with the home team. Early offensive zone pressure led to Indy's Spencer Watson finding an opening and beating Romeo with a wrist shot over the shoulder. Indy quickly doubled their lead when a shot from Keoni Texeira was deflected by forward Graham Knott.
It took until late in the third for Cincinnati to net their first goal of the game when Brady Vail cut the Indy lead in half by beating Charles Williams with a wrist shot. It didn't take long for the Fuel to respond when Karl El-Mir sealed the game beating Romeo with a wrist shot on a 2-on-1 rush.
The Fuel continues the 2019-20 preseason with the second half of a home-and-home matchup against Cincinnati. After Saturday's matchup against the Cyclones, Indy opens their 2019-20 regular season in Wichita then finishes off the weekend in Kansas City against the Mavericks.
Single-Game tickets are now available for the entire 2019-20 Fuel season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Fans can also take advantage of a wide variety of Ticket Plans by calling 317-925-FUEL or visiting IndyFuelHockey.com. Don't miss a second of the action during the 2019-20 season - follow the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 4, 2019
- Mavs Drop Preseason Exhibition to Allen in OT, 3-2 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Miscues Cost Swamp Rabbits in Preseason Opener - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- 'Blades Rally Falls Short in Preseason Opener - Florida Everblades
- Stingrays Skate by Greenvile in Preseason Opener - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Feast on Wings in Preseason Opener - Toledo Walleye
- Offensive Third Period Propels Indy Past the Cyclones - Indy Fuel
- Royals and Thunder Duke It out in 3rd, ADK Takes It in OT - Reading Royals
- Thunder Knock off Royals in Overtime, 3-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Lineups Announced for "Black and White Intrasquad Game" - Rapid City Rush
- Rays Announce Training Camp Roster Updates - South Carolina Stingrays
- Growlers Announce Training Camp Roster Adjustments - Newfoundland Growlers
- Walleye Celebrate Hockey Heritage Night During Opening Weekend - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Announce Schedule Updates - South Carolina Stingrays
- Forward Sam Kurker Agrees to Terms with Indy - Indy Fuel
- Rush Receive Reinforcements from Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- Solar Bears Announce Schedule Updates - Orlando Solar Bears
- Former Maverick Carter Verhaeghe Makes NHL Debut with Tampa Bay Lightning - Kansas City Mavericks
- Schedule Announced for ECHL.TV Showcase Game on Facebook Watch - ECHL
- Forward Conor Riley Makes Return to Thunder - Adirondack Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.