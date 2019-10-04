Offensive Third Period Propels Indy Past the Cyclones

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel opened the 2019 preseason campaign against the Cincinnati Cyclones. The two teams faced off in the first game of the home-and-home matchup at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Friday night.

Both teams spent the majority of the first stanza feeling each other out. The teams got back to game speed halfway through the period and began trading chances but both goaltenders were up to the task to start the 2019 preseason. Fuel goaltender Charles Williams turned away several Cincinnati shots holding the score at 0-0 heading into the locker room.

Indy began the second period with a power play chance but Cincinnati's goaltender Sean Romeo turned aside multiple Fuel chances holding each team scoreless. Back-to-back to Cincinnati penalties led to a 5-on-3 but again, Romeo was on top of his game and kept the puck out of the net. After being unsuccessful on the 5-on-3, the Fuel turned around and had to kill one off themselves. blocked shots and a strong goaltender in Williams held the Cyclones off.

The goal parade began in the third and it started with the home team. Early offensive zone pressure led to Indy's Spencer Watson finding an opening and beating Romeo with a wrist shot over the shoulder. Indy quickly doubled their lead when a shot from Keoni Texeira was deflected by forward Graham Knott.

It took until late in the third for Cincinnati to net their first goal of the game when Brady Vail cut the Indy lead in half by beating Charles Williams with a wrist shot. It didn't take long for the Fuel to respond when Karl El-Mir sealed the game beating Romeo with a wrist shot on a 2-on-1 rush.

The Fuel continues the 2019-20 preseason with the second half of a home-and-home matchup against Cincinnati. After Saturday's matchup against the Cyclones, Indy opens their 2019-20 regular season in Wichita then finishes off the weekend in Kansas City against the Mavericks.

