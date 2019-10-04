Forward Sam Kurker Agrees to Terms with Indy

October 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Friday that they have agreed to terms with forward Sam Kurker for the 2019-20 season.

Kurker, 25, signs with Indy after he split the 2018-19 season with the Manchester Monarchs and the American Hockey League's Ontario Reign and Binghamton Devils. The 6-foot-2, 203-pound forward earned 16 goals and 14 assists in 38 ECHL games. The third-year pro has 73 ECHL games under his belt, earning 28 goals and 31 assists. Kurker also has played in 54 AHL games split between the Cleveland Monsters, Springfield Thunderbirds, Ontario Reign and the Binghamton Devils.

Before turning pro, Kurker attended Northeastern University for two years. In two seasons in a Huskies uniform the native of Boston, Massachusetts played 116 NCAA games and tallied 13 goals and 17 assists. In his first season with Northeastern Kurker helped the team to a 2015-16 Hockey East Championship. No stranger to Indianapolis, Kurker played 24 games for the USHL Indiana Ice team that won the 2013-14 Clark Cup Championship.

Ticket Plans for the Fuel's sixth season are now on sale! Lock up your seat for every second of the action in 2019-20 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the offseason.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.