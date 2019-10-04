'Blades Rally Falls Short in Preseason Opener
October 4, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades kicked off preseason action with a hard-fought 3-2 loss against their in-state rival the Orlando Solar Bears on Friday at Hertz Arena.
Justin Auger and Greg Campbell both registered goals, and the 'Blades special teams excelled, but Florida couldn't climb out of a 2-0 hole to tie the game and force overtime.
Orlando got on the board first at 16:32 of the first period off a rebound opportunity converted by Jimmy Lodge. A howitzer of a shot off the stick of Brent Pedersen in the slot rebounded hard off the pads of Florida goaltender Ken Appleby out to the right circle. Lodge was waiting there and slammed the rebound past the glove-hand side of Appleby to give Orlando the first lead of the game. That tally was part of an 18-shot barrage on Appleby in the opening period.
The Solar Bears extended their lead with a goal from Ivan Kosorenkov at 1:20 of the period. On a broken play by the Blades in the neutral zone, Kosorenkov snuck in behind the 'Blades defense. Pierre-Luc Mercier snapped a pass to Kosorenkov who lifted it by Appleby's blocker to move the Orlando lead to 2-0.
Auger, who tabbed 12 goals last season, brought the Blades back within one at 13:09 of the second period. Auger walked in over the blue line, skated to the middle of the left circle and ripped a wrist shot that beat Solar Bears netminder Spencer Martin by the glove.
The Solar Bears responded with a goal of their own to make it 3-1 at 15:58 of the second period. Trevor Olson stole the puck deep in the 'Blades defensive zone and came in all alone on Appleby. Off a sharp angle, he took a shot that beat Appleby over the glove for the tally.
Two goalie changes occurred at the start of the third period. Cody Porter took over the net for the 'Blades and Zach Sawchenko manned the crease for the Solar Bears. Appleby finished with 27 saves on 30 shots for the 'Blades, while Spencer Martin stopped all but one of the 17 shots he faced.
The 'Blades clawed within one on a bomb of a one-timer by Campbell on Florida's second power play of the night. Setting up at the top of the Solar Bears zone, Patrick McCarron sent a perfect pass from the top left of the blue line down to Campbell at the top of the right circle. Campbell got all of his shot to beat Sawchenko bar down on the glove side.
With Florida still down a goal late in the third, Porter beelined to the bench to give the 'Blades an extra attacker with 1:11 to play. Despite a hard attack by the 'Blades, the Solar Bears withstood the late pressure.
Porter finished with seven saves in the third period, while the 'Blades killed off all six power plays they faced in the game. Florida converted on 50% of its power plays.
Florida battles Orlando again on Saturday night in the final preseason tune-up before the regular season begins next weekend. Faceoff is slated for 7 p.m. at Hertz Arena.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 4, 2019
- Mavs Drop Preseason Exhibition to Allen in OT, 3-2 - Kansas City Mavericks
- Miscues Cost Swamp Rabbits in Preseason Opener - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- 'Blades Rally Falls Short in Preseason Opener - Florida Everblades
- Stingrays Skate by Greenvile in Preseason Opener - South Carolina Stingrays
- Walleye Feast on Wings in Preseason Opener - Toledo Walleye
- Offensive Third Period Propels Indy Past the Cyclones - Indy Fuel
- Royals and Thunder Duke It out in 3rd, ADK Takes It in OT - Reading Royals
- Thunder Knock off Royals in Overtime, 3-2 - Adirondack Thunder
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Everblades - Orlando Solar Bears
- Lineups Announced for "Black and White Intrasquad Game" - Rapid City Rush
- Rays Announce Training Camp Roster Updates - South Carolina Stingrays
- Growlers Announce Training Camp Roster Adjustments - Newfoundland Growlers
- Walleye Celebrate Hockey Heritage Night During Opening Weekend - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Announce Schedule Updates - South Carolina Stingrays
- Forward Sam Kurker Agrees to Terms with Indy - Indy Fuel
- Rush Receive Reinforcements from Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- Solar Bears Announce Schedule Updates - Orlando Solar Bears
- Former Maverick Carter Verhaeghe Makes NHL Debut with Tampa Bay Lightning - Kansas City Mavericks
- Schedule Announced for ECHL.TV Showcase Game on Facebook Watch - ECHL
- Forward Conor Riley Makes Return to Thunder - Adirondack Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Florida Everblades Stories
- 'Blades Rally Falls Short in Preseason Opener
- Everblades Host Orlando Solar Bears for Two Preseason Games
- Everblades, Diamond District Unveil Special 239 Fridays Promotion
- Everblades Pick up Two Forwards from AHL's Milwaukee Admirals
- 'Blades Receive Eight from Admirals Ahead of Training Camp Start