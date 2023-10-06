Walleye Bring in Four Players Prior to Training Camp

(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye have agreed to terms for the 2023-2024 season with forwards Patrick McGrath and Sam Sternschein (STERN-shine), along with defenseman Will Cullen and goaltender Rylan Parenteau.

McGrath returns to the Walleye after skating in 30 games for Toledo last season. The 30-year-old had 23 penalty minutes during those contests with no points while amassing another 42 penalty minutes in five games with San Jose in the AHL. In his ECHL career, the Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania native has 16 points (7G, 9A) and 668 penalty minutes over 195 games in seven seasons. He also has 137 games at the AHL level (4G, 5A, 482 penalty minutes).

Sternschein split last year between Reading (6GP) and Wichita (15GP, 2G, 1A) of the ECHL, his first full pro season. The Syosset, New York native appeared in 11 games at the end of the 2021-2022 season with Jacksonville of the ECHL and produced eight points (4G, 4A). The 25-year-old spent five seasons in college that included four with Penn State and one with Boston College. Over 136 NCAA games he scored 28 goals, with 27 assists and 57 penalty minutes.

Cullen joins the Walleye after spending last year in Europe and starting this season with HK Olimpija in the ICEHL (6GP, 1G, 2A). In 2021-2022, the 27-year-old appeared in 32 ECHL games with 19 points (10G, 9A) between Worcester and Idaho. He also skated in three games for Bridgeport in the AHL. Cullen spent three years at Bowling Green State University from 2018-2021. While with the Falcons, the Pelham Manor, New York native skated in 96 games with 17 goals, 38 assists, and 121 penalty minutes.

Parenteau rejoins the Walleye after starting last year in Toledo without appearing in a game. After leaving the Walleye, the 26-year-old joined the Fort Wayne Komets, appearing in 23 games with a 12-7-2 record, a 3.18 goals against average and .898 save percentage. The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native played for the University of New Brunswick from 2017-2022. He finished his college career with a 37-5-0 record, posting a 1.67GAA and .917SVP in 53 games.

The puck drops on the 2023-24 Walleye season on Saturday, October 21 in Kalamazoo. Opening Weekend is Friday, November 3 (vs. Reading) and Saturday, November 4 (vs. Indy).

