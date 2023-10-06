Atlanta Gladiators Announce 2023-2024 Schedule Changes

October 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators on Friday announced the following adjustments to the 2023-24 schedule.

Old Date New Date Opponent Time Venue

January 15th December 3rd Orlando 3:00 PM Gas South Arena

March 8th December 27th South Carolina 7:00 PM North Charleston Coliseum

January 26th January 29th Orlando 7:00 PM Amway Center

March 16th March 14th Savannah 7:00 PM Enmarket Arena

April 7th April 3rd Jacksonville 7:00 PM Gas South Arena

In addition, two other changes have been made to the Gladiators 2023-2024 season slate. The Gladiators will no longer play on Sunday, November 12th, against Florida, at 3:00pm. With that said, Atlanta will now play on Tuesday, November 21st, at Jacksonville, at 7:00pm.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.