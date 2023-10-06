Atlanta Gladiators Announce 2023-2024 Schedule Changes
October 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators on Friday announced the following adjustments to the 2023-24 schedule.
Old Date New Date Opponent Time Venue
January 15th December 3rd Orlando 3:00 PM Gas South Arena
March 8th December 27th South Carolina 7:00 PM North Charleston Coliseum
January 26th January 29th Orlando 7:00 PM Amway Center
March 16th March 14th Savannah 7:00 PM Enmarket Arena
April 7th April 3rd Jacksonville 7:00 PM Gas South Arena
In addition, two other changes have been made to the Gladiators 2023-2024 season slate. The Gladiators will no longer play on Sunday, November 12th, against Florida, at 3:00pm. With that said, Atlanta will now play on Tuesday, November 21st, at Jacksonville, at 7:00pm.
