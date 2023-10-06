Solar Bears Announce Training Camp Roster
October 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club's training camp roster as the team took the ice this morning at the Orlando Ice Den for the first practice sessions of training camp for the 2023-24 season. The Solar Bears open their 12th season of ECHL competition with a home game against the Florida Everblades on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.
Orlando Solar Bears 2023 Training Camp Roster:
Forwards:
Luke Boka
Ryan Cox [R]
Alex Frye [R]
Lincoln Hatten [R, TO]
Matthew Hobbs [R, PTO]
D-Jay Jerome
Alex Koopmeiners [R, TO]
Brayden Low [V]
Aaron Luchuk
Patrick Newell
Jamie Rome [R]
Tanner Schachle
Defensemen:
Taylor Egan [PTO]
Tim Faulkner [R, PTO]
Kenny Johnson [R]
Jimmy Mazza
Chris Perna
Jay Powell
Jake Stevens [R]
Goaltenders:
Drennen Atherton [R]
Brandon Halverson [PTO]
Loaned to AHL:
Tyler Bird [V] - Springfield (AHL)
Ben Carroll - Chicago (AHL)
Joe Carroll - Syracuse (AHL)
Alexandre Fortin [V] - Springfield (AHL)
Chris Harpur - Springfield (AHL)
Louka Henault - Syracuse (AHL)
R = Rookie - less than 25 regular season games of professional hockey
V = Veteran - 260+ regular season games of professional hockey
PTO = Professional Tryout
TO = Tryout
