Solar Bears Announce Training Camp Roster

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club's training camp roster as the team took the ice this morning at the Orlando Ice Den for the first practice sessions of training camp for the 2023-24 season. The Solar Bears open their 12th season of ECHL competition with a home game against the Florida Everblades on Thursday, October 19 at 7:00 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

Orlando Solar Bears 2023 Training Camp Roster:

Forwards:

Luke Boka

Ryan Cox [R]

Alex Frye [R]

Lincoln Hatten [R, TO]

Matthew Hobbs [R, PTO]

D-Jay Jerome

Alex Koopmeiners [R, TO]

Brayden Low [V]

Aaron Luchuk

Patrick Newell

Jamie Rome [R]

Tanner Schachle

Defensemen:

Taylor Egan [PTO]

Tim Faulkner [R, PTO]

Kenny Johnson [R]

Jimmy Mazza

Chris Perna

Jay Powell

Jake Stevens [R]

Goaltenders:

Drennen Atherton [R]

Brandon Halverson [PTO]

Loaned to AHL:

Tyler Bird [V] - Springfield (AHL)

Ben Carroll - Chicago (AHL)

Joe Carroll - Syracuse (AHL)

Alexandre Fortin [V] - Springfield (AHL)

Chris Harpur - Springfield (AHL)

Louka Henault - Syracuse (AHL)

R = Rookie - less than 25 regular season games of professional hockey

V = Veteran - 260+ regular season games of professional hockey

PTO = Professional Tryout

TO = Tryout

