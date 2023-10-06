Atlanta Gladiators Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster

The Atlanta Gladiators, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced the finalized roster for training camp, set to begin today, at the Ice Forum in Duluth.

The 2023 training camp roster features 19 total players, consisting of six defenseman, 11 forwards, and two goaltenders. The roster is as follows:

Defense (6): Dylan Carabia, Bray Crowder, Jacob Graves, Blake Evennou, Dilan Peters (PTO), Zach Yoder

Forwards (11): Connor Casparie (TO) Alex Cohen (TO), Ryan Cranford, Evan Dougherty, Mitch Fossier, Buster Larsson (TO), Michael Marchesan (TO), Tommy Munichiello (PTO), Macgregor Sinclair (PTO), Cody Sylvester, Mitch Walinski

Goaltenders (2): Jimmy Poreda (PTO), Zane Stevees (TO)

