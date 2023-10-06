Atlanta Gladiators Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster
October 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
The Atlanta Gladiators, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced the finalized roster for training camp, set to begin today, at the Ice Forum in Duluth.
The 2023 training camp roster features 19 total players, consisting of six defenseman, 11 forwards, and two goaltenders. The roster is as follows:
Defense (6): Dylan Carabia, Bray Crowder, Jacob Graves, Blake Evennou, Dilan Peters (PTO), Zach Yoder
Forwards (11): Connor Casparie (TO) Alex Cohen (TO), Ryan Cranford, Evan Dougherty, Mitch Fossier, Buster Larsson (TO), Michael Marchesan (TO), Tommy Munichiello (PTO), Macgregor Sinclair (PTO), Cody Sylvester, Mitch Walinski
Goaltenders (2): Jimmy Poreda (PTO), Zane Stevees (TO)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 6, 2023
- Utah Grizzlies Acquire Forward Cole Gallant in Trade with Trois-Rivieres - Utah Grizzlies
- Worcester Railers HC Sign Defenseman Zsombor Garat for 2023-24 Season - Worcester Railers HC
- Walleye Bring in Four Players Prior to Training Camp - Toledo Walleye
- Steelheads Announce Training Camp Schedule - Idaho Steelheads
- Atlanta Gladiators Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thunder Announce Training Camp Schedule - Adirondack Thunder
- Solar Bears Announce Training Camp Roster - Orlando Solar Bears
- Worcester Railers HC Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster - Worcester Railers HC
- Icemen Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster & Schedule - Jacksonville Icemen
- Swamp Rabbits Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Solar Bears Announce Practice Schedule for Opening of 2023 Training Camp - Orlando Solar Bears
- Reading Royals 18th Annual Slapshot Charities Golf Tournament 10 Days Away - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.