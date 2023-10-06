Eight Players to Attend Oilers Camp Upon Completion of Affiliate Camps

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Friday that Standard Player Contracts Tag Bertuzzi, Karl Boudrias, Jarod Hilderman, Kaden Elder and Carson Focht have been released from their AHL Professional Tryout Offers in addition to forward Kyle Crnkovic, forward Davis 'T-Bone' Codd and defenseman Anthony Constantini being assigned to the Oilers from San Diego.

Bertuzzi, Boudrias, Elder, Focht and Hilderman have all signed SPCs, meaning they are signed to ECHL contracts with the Oilers.

Crnkovic, Codd and Costantini are all on AHL contracts with Tulsa's affiliate, the San Diego Gulls. These players are contracted to San Diego and can be called up at any time.

Bertuzzi, Boudrias and Hilderman are all returning players, with Hilderman entering his third Tulsa campaign, and Bertuzzi and Boudrias coming off award-winning seasons. Hilderman played 16 AHL games last season, while Bertuzzi appeared once in hockey's top development league.

Crnkovic, 21, enters his rookie season after a stellar junior career, producing 289 points (111G, 178A) in 277 games. The 5'7, 168 lbs. forward won a WHL championship with Seattle in his final WHL season, as well as earning WHL First All-Star Team honors in 2021-22. The right-handed forward is a native of Calgary, Alberta.

Codd, 20, is another rookie addition. The 5'10, 175 lbs. forward boasts 32 points (11G, 21A) in 89 games in the OHL and has represented the United States at several youth levels. The lone American in the transaction, Codd is a Brighton, Mich. native.

Costantini, 21, is the third rookie addition in the transaction. The 6'1, 183 lbs. defenseman produced 69 points (11G, 58A) and a plus-33 rating in 193 OHL games - all with the Ottawa 67's. Anthony's twin brother, Marco, played as a goaltender for the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL. The left-handed blueliner hails from Hamilton, Ontario.

Tulsa opens its season on the road on Saturday, Oct. 21 in West Valley City, Utah at 8:10 p.m. CT against the Utah Grizzlies. The Oilers return to "The Rig" for their home opener on Saturday, Oct. 28, hosting the Cincinnati Cyclones for an inter-divisional battle at the BOK Center at 7:05 p.m.

