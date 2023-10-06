Reading Royals 18th Annual Slapshot Charities Golf Tournament 10 Days Away

Reading, PA - We are officially 10 days away from the Reading Royals charity-based golf outing this Fall presented by Supreme Ceilings. The Reading Royals Charity Golf Tournament is taking place on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023, at Heidelberg Country Club (1 Country Club Drive, Bernville, PA). Entering its 18th season, the Swing into the Season Tournament features Royals players and coaches at the event as fans help the team kick off the season with a fun outing. The event includes lunch, raffle prizes, green fees, golf cart, etc.

"Slapshot Charities" provides assistance to charitable organizations throughout Reading and the surrounding area serving underprivileged and disadvantaged youth and their families through fundraising activities, charitable drives related to the provision of educational and recreational opportunities for children and carry on and promote charitable grants or donations as well as educational activities related to, or which may assist the accomplishment of such purposes.

Last year's outing raised over $9,000 for Slapshot Charities and the Royals are seeking your participation and support for any even better outing ahead of the team's 2023-24 season.

"We are excited once again to bring the fans and team together for the Royals charitable golf outing," said Team President David Farrar. "The event is always a wonderful opportunity for fans to meet and interact with the players they'll see on the ice in October."

To sign up, visit Slapshot Charities Golf Tournament Sign Up Form.

