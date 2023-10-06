Solar Bears Announce Practice Schedule for Opening of 2023 Training Camp
October 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club will open its 12th season of ECHL competition with on-ice practice sessions for training camp starting on Friday, October 6 at the Orlando Ice Den. All Solar Bears practice sessions will take place on the pro rink at the rear of the Ice Den.
Orlando Solar Bears 2023 Training Camp Schedule:
Friday, Oct. 6
Practice: 11:00 a.m.-12:15 p.m
Saturday, Oct. 7
Practice: 11:00 a.m.-12:15 p.m
Sunday, Oct. 8
Practice: 11:00 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 9
Day Off
Tuesday, Oct. 10
Practice: 11:00 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 11
Practice: 11:00 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 12
Preseason game at Florida Everblades (Hertz Arena): 7:30pm
Friday, Oct. 13
Preseason game at Florida Everblades (Hertz Arena): 7:30pm
Saturday, Oct. 14
Day Off
Sunday, Oct. 15
Practice: 11:00 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Monday, Oct. 16
Practice: 11:00 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 17
Practice: 11:00 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 18
Practice: 11:00 a.m.-12:15 p.m.
Season-Opening Rosters due to ECHL league office: 3 p.m.
All practice times are subject to change.
Fans and media are invited to attend all on-ice practice sessions at the Orlando Ice Den, which is open to the public. Flash photography and unauthorized video record of Orlando Solar Bears practice sessions is not permitted. The Orlando Ice Den is located at 8701 Maitland Summit Blvd., Orlando, FL 32810.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 6, 2023
- Thunder Announce Training Camp Schedule - Adirondack Thunder
- Solar Bears Announce Training Camp Roster - Orlando Solar Bears
- Worcester Railers HC Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster - Worcester Railers HC
- Icemen Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster & Schedule - Jacksonville Icemen
- Swamp Rabbits Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Solar Bears Announce Practice Schedule for Opening of 2023 Training Camp - Orlando Solar Bears
- Reading Royals 18th Annual Slapshot Charities Golf Tournament 10 Days Away - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Solar Bears Announce Training Camp Roster
- Solar Bears Announce Practice Schedule for Opening of 2023 Training Camp
- Solar Bears Announce New Mobile App, Website Ahead of 2023-24 Season
- Solar Bears Announce Professional Tryout Contracts Ahead of Training Camp
- Tyler Bird Returns for Fifth Season with Solar Bears