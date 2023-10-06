Solar Bears Announce Practice Schedule for Opening of 2023 Training Camp

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club will open its 12th season of ECHL competition with on-ice practice sessions for training camp starting on Friday, October 6 at the Orlando Ice Den. All Solar Bears practice sessions will take place on the pro rink at the rear of the Ice Den.

Orlando Solar Bears 2023 Training Camp Schedule:

Friday, Oct. 6

Practice: 11:00 a.m.-12:15 p.m

Saturday, Oct. 7

Practice: 11:00 a.m.-12:15 p.m

Sunday, Oct. 8

Practice: 11:00 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 9

Day Off

Tuesday, Oct. 10

Practice: 11:00 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 11

Practice: 11:00 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12

Preseason game at Florida Everblades (Hertz Arena): 7:30pm

Friday, Oct. 13

Preseason game at Florida Everblades (Hertz Arena): 7:30pm

Saturday, Oct. 14

Day Off

Sunday, Oct. 15

Practice: 11:00 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 16

Practice: 11:00 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Practice: 11:00 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Practice: 11:00 a.m.-12:15 p.m.

Season-Opening Rosters due to ECHL league office: 3 p.m.

All practice times are subject to change.

Fans and media are invited to attend all on-ice practice sessions at the Orlando Ice Den, which is open to the public. Flash photography and unauthorized video record of Orlando Solar Bears practice sessions is not permitted. The Orlando Ice Den is located at 8701 Maitland Summit Blvd., Orlando, FL 32810.

