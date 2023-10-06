Worcester Railers HC Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster

October 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smothermanhave announced the 27-man roster that has reported for the start of training camp:

Forwards:

Zach White

Myles Abbate

Quinn Ryan

Max Johnson

Andrei Bakanov

Adam Goodsir

Brendan Robbins

Keeghan Howdeshell

Blake Christensen

Blade Jenkins

Nick Fea

Chris Ordoobadi

Jack Quinlivan

Todd Goehring

Nick Pennucci

Anthony Callin

Anthony Repaci

Defensemen:

Ryan Verrier

Jake Schultz

Mike Higgins

Jayson Dobay

Connor Welsh

John Copeland

Zsombor Garat

Artyom Kulakov

Goaltenders:

Josh Boyko

Conor O'Brien

Training camp starts on October 7th at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center and ends on October 19th at the DCU Center. Worcester will play two preseason games against the Maine Mariners during camp; one at the Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn, ME on Friday, October 13th and one at the Worcester Ice Center in Worcester, MA at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, October 14th.

The Worcester Railers HC 2023-24 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 21st and Sun., Oct. 22nd vs. the Adirondack Thunder & Trois-Rivieres Lions. Season memberships, mini-plans, and group packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

