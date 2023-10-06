Worcester Railers HC Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster
October 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Worcester Railers HC News Release
WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smothermanhave announced the 27-man roster that has reported for the start of training camp:
Forwards:
Zach White
Myles Abbate
Quinn Ryan
Max Johnson
Andrei Bakanov
Adam Goodsir
Brendan Robbins
Keeghan Howdeshell
Blake Christensen
Blade Jenkins
Nick Fea
Chris Ordoobadi
Jack Quinlivan
Todd Goehring
Nick Pennucci
Anthony Callin
Anthony Repaci
Defensemen:
Ryan Verrier
Jake Schultz
Mike Higgins
Jayson Dobay
Connor Welsh
John Copeland
Zsombor Garat
Artyom Kulakov
Goaltenders:
Josh Boyko
Conor O'Brien
Training camp starts on October 7th at the Fidelity Bank Worcester Ice Center and ends on October 19th at the DCU Center. Worcester will play two preseason games against the Maine Mariners during camp; one at the Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn, ME on Friday, October 13th and one at the Worcester Ice Center in Worcester, MA at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, October 14th.
The Worcester Railers HC 2023-24 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 21st and Sun., Oct. 22nd vs. the Adirondack Thunder & Trois-Rivieres Lions. Season memberships, mini-plans, and group packages for the 2023-24 season are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 6, 2023
- Thunder Announce Training Camp Schedule - Adirondack Thunder
- Solar Bears Announce Training Camp Roster - Orlando Solar Bears
- Worcester Railers HC Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster - Worcester Railers HC
- Icemen Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster & Schedule - Jacksonville Icemen
- Swamp Rabbits Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Solar Bears Announce Practice Schedule for Opening of 2023 Training Camp - Orlando Solar Bears
- Reading Royals 18th Annual Slapshot Charities Golf Tournament 10 Days Away - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Worcester Railers HC Stories
- Worcester Railers HC Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster
- Worcester Railers HC Sign Defenseman Jake Schultz for 2023-24 Season
- Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Jack Quinlivan for 2023-24 Season
- Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Chris Ordoobadi for 2023-24 Season
- Individual Tickets for Railers 2023-24 Season on Sale Now