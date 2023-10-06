Thunder Announce Training Camp Schedule

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, announced today that the club will begin Training Camp on Monday, October 9 at 10:20 a.m. inside Cool Insuring Arena.

Training Camp is open to all fans, free of charge, as the Thunder prepare for two preseason games against the Reading Royals on the road on Thursday, October 12 at 7 p.m., and home on Friday, October 13 at 7 p.m. Season Tickets holders have FREE tickets to this game as a part of their package.

The roster for Training Camp will be released Monday morning.

Date Event Time Location

Monday, Oct. 9 On-Ice Practice 10:20 a.m. Cool Insuring Arena

Tuesday, Oct. 10 On-Ice Practice 10:20 a.m. Cool Insuring Arena

Wednesday, Oct. 11 On-Ice Practice 10:20 a.m. Cool Insuring Arena

Thursday, Oct. 12 Game @ Reading 7:00 p.m. Santander Arena

Friday, Oct. 13 Game vs. Reading 7:00 p.m. Cool Insuring Arena

Monday, Oct. 16 On-Ice Practice 10:00 a.m. Cool Insuring Arena

Tuesday, Oct. 17 On-Ice Practice 10:00 a.m. Cool Insuring Arena

Wednesday, Oct. 18 On-Ice Practice 10:00 a.m. Cool Insuring Arena

Thursday, Oct. 19 On-Ice Practice 10:00 a.m. Cool Insuring Arena

Friday, Oct. 20 On-Ice Practice 10:00 a.m. Cool Insuring Arena

The Thunder host the Maine Mariners in the home opener at Cool Insuring Arena on Saturday, October 28 at 7 p.m. The first 1,000 kids 14 years of age and younger will receive a FREE youth jersey presented by Glens Falls Hospital and the first 3,000 fans receive glow sticks courtesy of SkyZone.

Single game tickets and season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

