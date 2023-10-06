Utah Grizzlies Acquire Forward Cole Gallant in Trade with Trois-Rivieres

West Valley City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies have acquired forward Cole Gallant in a trade with the Trois-Rivieres Lions.

Gallant played in 7 games with Trois-Rivieres at the end of the 2022-2023 season, scoring 4 points (2 goals, 2 assists). Gallant played at Western Michigan University for 5 seasons from 2018-2023, where he played in 160 contests and had 98 points (27 goals, 71 assists) and had a combined +58 rating.

Gallant was the captain of the USHL's Omaha Lancers in the 2017-2018 season, where he scored 15 goals and 37 assists in 59 games.

The Grizzlies training camp begins on Monday, October 9th. The training camp roster will be announced on Monday. The Grizzlies open the 2023-24 regular season at Maverik Center on October 21st as they host the Tulsa Oilers. Go to Utahgrizzlies.com or call (801) 988-8000 for tickets and information on the upcoming season.

