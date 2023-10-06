Icemen Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster & Schedule
October 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today the team's 2023 Training Camp Roster and schedule presented by Campione Law.
The following is a full listing of the Icemen roster for the start of Training Camp:
Goaltenders
31 - Joe Murdaca
Defensemen
3 - Jack Van Boekel
4 - Sean Leonard (PTO)
7 - Connor Russell
14 - Chays Ruddy
15 - Jacob Panetta
18 - Garret Cockerill
28 - Ivan Chukarov
Forwards
8 - Michael Turner
9 - Bailey Conger (PTO)
11 - Victor Hadfield
19 - Matheson Iacopelli
21 - Easton Brodzinski
23 - Justin Cmunt (TO)
26 - Nick Isaacson
29 - Craig Martin (IR)
39 - Steven Leonard
41 - Carson Mackinnon
45 - Logan Cockerill
51 - Garrett Van Whye
83 - Brendan Harris
Contracted Players Currently in AHL Camps
30 - Matt Vernon (G) - Calgary
12 - Julian Kislin (D) - Rochester
13 - Chris Grando (F) - Rochester
22 - Luke Bignell (F) - Rochester
*** PTO (Professional Tryout) TO (Tryout)
The Icemen will open their 2023 Training Camp presented by Campione Law on Sunday, October 8 at the Community First Igloo in the Publix Rink. All training camp practices will take place at the Community First Igloo and are open to the public. The Following is the complete 2023 Campione Law Icemen Training Camp Schedule (Schedule is subject to change)"
Sunday October 8
10:30 a.m. Practice
Monday, October 9
10:30 a.m. Practice
Tuesday, October 10
10:30 a.m. Practice
Wednesday, October 11
10:30 a.m. Practice
Thursday, October 12
10:30 a.m. Practice
Friday, October 13
10:00 a.m. Morning Skate
7:00 p.m. Preseason game vs. Savannah
Saturday, October 14
10:00 a.m. Morning Skate
7:00 p.m. Preseason game vs. Savannah
Sunday, October 15
Day Off
Monday, October 16
8:45 a.m. Practice
Tuesday, October 17
9:00 a.m. Practice on Camper's RV Rink
Wednesday, October 18
10:30 a.m. Practice
Thursday, October 19
10:30 a.m. Practice
--End Training Camp--
Saturday, October 21
Home opener against Florida, 7:00 p.m. at Vystar Veterans Arena
Icemen full and partial ticket packages for the 2023-24 Season are currently on sale! Payment plans are also available. Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 6, 2023
- Thunder Announce Training Camp Schedule - Adirondack Thunder
- Solar Bears Announce Training Camp Roster - Orlando Solar Bears
- Worcester Railers HC Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster - Worcester Railers HC
- Icemen Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster & Schedule - Jacksonville Icemen
- Swamp Rabbits Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Solar Bears Announce Practice Schedule for Opening of 2023 Training Camp - Orlando Solar Bears
- Reading Royals 18th Annual Slapshot Charities Golf Tournament 10 Days Away - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Jacksonville Icemen Stories
- Icemen Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster & Schedule
- Zawyer Sports Announces Rebranding of C3 Agency to 32 Degrees Marketing
- Icemen Announce 2023-24 Hockey Operations Staff
- Icemen Agree to Terms with Goaltender Joe Murdaca
- Icemen Acquire Gritty Forward Michael Turner from Atlanta