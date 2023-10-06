Icemen Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster & Schedule

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Buffalo Sabres and the AHL's Rochester Americans announced today the team's 2023 Training Camp Roster and schedule presented by Campione Law.

The following is a full listing of the Icemen roster for the start of Training Camp:

Goaltenders

31 - Joe Murdaca

Defensemen

3 - Jack Van Boekel

4 - Sean Leonard (PTO)

7 - Connor Russell

14 - Chays Ruddy

15 - Jacob Panetta

18 - Garret Cockerill

28 - Ivan Chukarov

Forwards

8 - Michael Turner

9 - Bailey Conger (PTO)

11 - Victor Hadfield

19 - Matheson Iacopelli

21 - Easton Brodzinski

23 - Justin Cmunt (TO)

26 - Nick Isaacson

29 - Craig Martin (IR)

39 - Steven Leonard

41 - Carson Mackinnon

45 - Logan Cockerill

51 - Garrett Van Whye

83 - Brendan Harris

Contracted Players Currently in AHL Camps

30 - Matt Vernon (G) - Calgary

12 - Julian Kislin (D) - Rochester

13 - Chris Grando (F) - Rochester

22 - Luke Bignell (F) - Rochester

*** PTO (Professional Tryout) TO (Tryout)

The Icemen will open their 2023 Training Camp presented by Campione Law on Sunday, October 8 at the Community First Igloo in the Publix Rink. All training camp practices will take place at the Community First Igloo and are open to the public. The Following is the complete 2023 Campione Law Icemen Training Camp Schedule (Schedule is subject to change)"

Sunday October 8

10:30 a.m. Practice

Monday, October 9

10:30 a.m. Practice

Tuesday, October 10

10:30 a.m. Practice

Wednesday, October 11

10:30 a.m. Practice

Thursday, October 12

10:30 a.m. Practice

Friday, October 13

10:00 a.m. Morning Skate

7:00 p.m. Preseason game vs. Savannah

Saturday, October 14

10:00 a.m. Morning Skate

7:00 p.m. Preseason game vs. Savannah

Sunday, October 15

Day Off

Monday, October 16

8:45 a.m. Practice

Tuesday, October 17

9:00 a.m. Practice on Camper's RV Rink

Wednesday, October 18

10:30 a.m. Practice

Thursday, October 19

10:30 a.m. Practice

--End Training Camp--

Saturday, October 21

Home opener against Florida, 7:00 p.m. at Vystar Veterans Arena

Icemen full and partial ticket packages for the 2023-24 Season are currently on sale!

