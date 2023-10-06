Steelheads Announce Training Camp Schedule
October 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that Training Camp will begin on Monday, October 9th at 11 a.m. at the Idaho Central Arena.
The roster for Training Camp will be released Monday morning.
Monday, October 9th 11 a.m. Practice Idaho Central Arena
Tuesday, October 10th 10 a.m. Practice Idaho Central Arena
Wednesday, October 11th 8 a.m. Practice Idaho Central Arena
Thursday, October 12th 10 a.m. Practice Idaho IceWorld
Friday, October 13th 7 p.m. Pre-Season Game vs. Utah Idaho Falls
Saturday, October 14th 7:10 p.m. Pre-Season Game vs. Utah Idaho Central Arena
For any media requests during Training Camp please contact Director of Broadcasting & Media Relations, Cam McGuire, at cmcguire@idahosteelheads.com
The Idaho Steelheads open the 2023-24 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 20th vs. the Allen Americans. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 6, 2023
- Utah Grizzlies Acquire Forward Cole Gallant in Trade with Trois-Rivieres - Utah Grizzlies
- Worcester Railers HC Sign Defenseman Zsombor Garat for 2023-24 Season - Worcester Railers HC
- Walleye Bring in Four Players Prior to Training Camp - Toledo Walleye
- Steelheads Announce Training Camp Schedule - Idaho Steelheads
- Atlanta Gladiators Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thunder Announce Training Camp Schedule - Adirondack Thunder
- Solar Bears Announce Training Camp Roster - Orlando Solar Bears
- Worcester Railers HC Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster - Worcester Railers HC
- Icemen Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster & Schedule - Jacksonville Icemen
- Swamp Rabbits Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Solar Bears Announce Practice Schedule for Opening of 2023 Training Camp - Orlando Solar Bears
- Reading Royals 18th Annual Slapshot Charities Golf Tournament 10 Days Away - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Idaho Steelheads Stories
- Steelheads Announce Training Camp Schedule
- Defenseman Seamus Donohue Signs with Steelheads
- Steelheads Sign Rookie Forwards Daniel Hardie and Nick Nardella
- Idaho Steelheads Send Six Contracted Players to AHL Texas Stars Camp
- Idaho Steelheads Single Game Tickets on Sale Now