Steelheads Announce Training Camp Schedule

October 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (@Steelheads), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the Dallas Stars(@DallasStars), and Steelheads Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced today that Training Camp will begin on Monday, October 9th at 11 a.m. at the Idaho Central Arena.

The roster for Training Camp will be released Monday morning.

Monday, October 9th 11 a.m. Practice Idaho Central Arena

Tuesday, October 10th 10 a.m. Practice Idaho Central Arena

Wednesday, October 11th 8 a.m. Practice Idaho Central Arena

Thursday, October 12th 10 a.m. Practice Idaho IceWorld

Friday, October 13th 7 p.m. Pre-Season Game vs. Utah Idaho Falls

Saturday, October 14th 7:10 p.m. Pre-Season Game vs. Utah Idaho Central Arena

For any media requests during Training Camp please contact Director of Broadcasting & Media Relations, Cam McGuire, at cmcguire@idahosteelheads.com

The Idaho Steelheads open the 2023-24 season in Boise at the Idaho Central Arena on October 20th vs. the Allen Americans. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 for ticket packages for the upcoming season. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

