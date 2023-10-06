ECHL Transactions - October 6

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, October 6, 2023:

TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Kalamazoo:

Hayden Stewart, G [10/3]

Brennan Blaszczak, F [10/5]

David Brancik, D

Norfolk:

Gehrett Sargis, D/F [10/4]

Trois-Rivières:

Matthew Barry, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Iowa:

Justin Michaelian, F

Rapid City:

Garrett Klotz, F [10/5]

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Orlando:

Delete Ryan Gropp, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Delete Mitchell Smith, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Shane Kuzmeski, D ECHL playing rights traded to Fort Wayne [10/5]

Delete Cole Gallant, F ECHL playing rights traded to Utah

