ECHL Transactions - October 6
October 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, October 6, 2023:
TRY-OUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Kalamazoo:
Hayden Stewart, G [10/3]
Brennan Blaszczak, F [10/5]
David Brancik, D
Norfolk:
Gehrett Sargis, D/F [10/4]
Trois-Rivières:
Matthew Barry, F
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Iowa:
Justin Michaelian, F
Rapid City:
Garrett Klotz, F [10/5]
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Orlando:
Delete Ryan Gropp, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Delete Mitchell Smith, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Shane Kuzmeski, D ECHL playing rights traded to Fort Wayne [10/5]
Delete Cole Gallant, F ECHL playing rights traded to Utah
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from October 6, 2023
- ECHL Transactions - October 6 - ECHL
- Komets Beef up at the Blueline - Fort Wayne Komets
- Eight Players to Attend Oilers Camp Upon Completion of Affiliate Camps - Tulsa Oilers
- Solar Bears Training Camp Report - Day 1 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Utah Grizzlies Acquire Forward Cole Gallant in Trade with Trois-Rivieres - Utah Grizzlies
- Worcester Railers HC Sign Defenseman Zsombor Garat for 2023-24 Season - Worcester Railers HC
- Walleye Bring in Four Players Prior to Training Camp - Toledo Walleye
- Steelheads Announce Training Camp Schedule - Idaho Steelheads
- Atlanta Gladiators Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster - Atlanta Gladiators
- Thunder Announce Training Camp Schedule - Adirondack Thunder
- Solar Bears Announce Training Camp Roster - Orlando Solar Bears
- Worcester Railers HC Announce 2023-24 Training Camp Roster - Worcester Railers HC
- Icemen Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster & Schedule - Jacksonville Icemen
- Swamp Rabbits Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Solar Bears Announce Practice Schedule for Opening of 2023 Training Camp - Orlando Solar Bears
- Reading Royals 18th Annual Slapshot Charities Golf Tournament 10 Days Away - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.