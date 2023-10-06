Swamp Rabbits Announce 2023 Training Camp Roster

October 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, announced today the club's initial 2023 training camp roster ahead of training camp opening Saturday morning at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

The roster consists of 20 total players, including 12 forwards, 6 defensemen, and two goaltenders. Of the 20 rostered players, six will experience training camp as rookies.

Two contracted player, forward J.D. Greenway (Ontario Reign) and defenseman Sam Jardine (Calgary Wranglers) are currently on tryout agreements at American Hockey League training camps and are not present for the beginning of training camp in Greenville.

Additionally, the Swamp Rabbits announced that they have signed goaltender Matthew Caldwell, a Greer, South Carolina native, to an Amateur Tryout Contract.

The Swamp Rabbits' training camp roster is as follows:

Goaltenders: Matthew Caldwell, Luke Richardson

Defensemen: Ethan Cap, Max Coyle, LA Grissom, Joe Leahy, Mark Louis, Bobby Russell

Forward: Anthony Beauchamp, Tanner Eberle, Ben Freeman, Brett Kemp, Josh McKechney, Brannon McManus, Nick Prkusic, Jake Smith, Ethan Somoza, Carter Souch, Jordan Timmons, Colton Young

Additional players can be added to the roster at a later date once assigned.

Greenville will play a preseason game against the Atlanta Gladiators at Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Sunday, October 15 at 3 p.m. Tickets for the preseason tilt can be purchased at SwampRabbits.com.

The Swamp Rabbits will open the 2023-24 Season presented by Bon Secours on Saturday, October 21, at Bon Secours Wellness Arena against the Norfolk Admirals.

Swamp Rabbits Single-Game tickets, Full Season, and Half Season Tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now at SwampRabbits.com or by calling (864) 674-7825.

Saturday, October 21

OPENING NIGHT

Puck Drops: 7:05 PM EDT

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

NOR Norfolk Admirals

at

GVL Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Bon Secours Wellness Arena

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from October 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.