Komets Beef up at the Blueline
October 6, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Fort Wayne Komets News Release
Fort Wayne, IN - The Komets announced today that the team has acquired the rights to defenseman Shane Kuzmeski from Trois-Rivières, and defenseman Martin Haš has agreed to terms for the 2023-2024 season.
Kuzmeski, 27, split last season between Indy and the Lions, scoring seven goals and adding 27 assists. The Komets will be the Clarkson University alum's sixth ECHL team, having played for Iowa and Utah after turning pro during the 2020-2021 season with Wheeling.
"Kuzmeski was a guy looking to play back in the United States, and we jumped on him," said Head Coach Jesse Kallechy. "He is an elite skater with over 100 games of experience, and it was a great add for us right before camp. We think he will be able to help us in all situations."
Terms of the trade were not disclosed.
Haš (Hash), 22, was selected in the fifth round by the Washington Capitals in the 2019 NHL draft. The 6'4 right-hander played last season with South Carolina, appearing in 50 games, netting three goals and nine assists.
"Haš is a player I am familiar with who I saw a lot of last season in South Carolina. He was on an AHL contract with the Calder Cup champions, the Hershey Bears, and he brings that experience," said Kallechy. "He is a big kid who skates, defends, and plays heavy. We needed a guy to help our penalty kill, and he checks that box."
The Komets open training camp on Monday, October 9, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.
Training Camp Practices open to the public
Monday, October 9: 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, October 10: 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Wednesday, October 11: 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. (3v3 scrimmage)
Thursday, October 12: 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
The Komets will play two exhibition games against the Iowa Heartlanders at home on Saturday, October 14, starting at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, October 15, at 4:00 p.m., with the regular season home opener on October 21, against Indy at 7:30 p.m.
Single-game tickets are on sale now at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum ticket office and ticketmaster.com.
