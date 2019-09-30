Walleye Announce Training Camp Roster

Toledo, OH - The 11th season of Toledo Walleye gets underway Monday, September 30, 2019 with the first day of training camp at the Huntington Center. The Walleye will hit the ice at 11 a.m. for the first practice. The opening day roster is attached.

Fifteen forwards in camp to start the season are: Tyler Spezia, Manny Gialedakis, Shane Berschbach, Branden Troock, Ryan Verbeek, Michael Casale, Steven Fowler, TJ Hensick, Justin Buzzeo, Brett Boeing, Joshua Winquist, Josh Kestner, Joe Deveny and Zack Phillips.

Nine total defensemen are in camp with Mike Moffat, Marcus Crawford, Mark Auk, Kyle Froese, Brandon Anselmini, Charles-Edourd D'Astous, Blake Hillman, Brenden Kotyk and Connor Schmidt.

Three goaltenders will open the Walleye camp featuring returners Pat Nagle along with Kaden Fulcher and Cody Karpinski.

Your defending Western Conference Champion Toledo Walleye return to the Huntington Center on Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3, for their 2019-20 Home Opening weekend. Last season Toledo sold-out 31 of 36 regular season games averaging more than 7,700 fans per game. Don't miss any of the exciting action! Opening Weekend ticket packages, single game tickets and FINatic memberships are on sale now. Call 419-725-9255, online at www.toledowalleye.com, or visit the Huntington Center box office.

